PORTLAND - Charles Aaron "Butch" Leighton Sr., 75, of Westbrook, passed away on April 7, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland from complications of COPD and a brief battle with cancer.He was born in Portland on June 1, 1943, to Chester Sr. and Glenys (Jones) Leighton.He attended Portland schools and worked his entire life as an auto mechanic and heavy equipment operator. He was a lifetime member of AMVETS Post #25 in Portland. Charles' favorite hobbies included watching old westerns, listening to country music, gardening, and restoring classic cars and pickup trucks. His sense of humor, which remained with him even through his last days, will be especially missed. Besides his parents he was predeceased by four brothers, Chester Jr., Norman, Benjamin, and James; and two sisters, Shirley Jones and Evelyn Kaelber. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Janice (Southard) Leighton; son, Charles Jr. and wife, Edith; daughter, Bobbie; and son, Adam; granddaughters, Karina Masabanda, Aryn, Kane and Moia Leighton; stepgrandchildren, Jeremy and Elizabeth Berkeley; and great-stepgrandsons, Jonathan and Jensen Berkeley; and two sisters, Glenys Loisell and Nancy Brown. He also leaves his very special nephews, Tim and Charlie Brown; as well as his dog, Penny Mae, and his little feline buddy, Seamus Murphy.The family would like to thank the staff at New England Cancer Specialists and Maine Medical Center for the care and compassion he received. The family would also like to extend a special thank-you to Charles' good friend, Russell Leo, for his invaluable help during this difficult time. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, April, 10, 2019, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, in Portland. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 12 p.m., with burial to follow in Forest City Cemetery in South Portland. To view Charles' guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 9, 2019