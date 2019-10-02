SCARBOROUGH -- Charlene Elliott Simpson, 83, passed away on Sept. 28, 2019, at Kennebunk Center for Health and Rehabilitation.
She was born in Portland on Feb. 16, 1936. After graduating from Porter High School, Charlene graduated from Gorham State Teachers College earning a B.S. Degree, and later earned a master's degree from UMaine-Orono.
Charlene married Richard Simpson. Charlene was a teacher at Kennebunkport Consolidated School and Greater Portland Christian School, and was the organist at the Kennebunk Baptist Church.
Charlene enjoyed reading, Bible study, music, playing piano and organ, directing the choir at church, travel, and her grandchildren.
Charlene is survived by her children, Steven Simpson and wife Beverly of Porter, Kimberly Simpson Niles and her husband Michael of Old Orchard Beach, and David Simpson of Scarborough; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Alan, Anthony, Adam, Christopher, Nicholas and Emily; two great-grandchildren, Eli and Leo.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. at Kennebunk Baptist Church, 77 Main St., Kennebunk. Burial will be at the Kezar Falls Burial Ground.
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home website, www.mainefuneral.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 2, 2019