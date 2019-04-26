ARUNDEL - Celia Francis Dyer passed away April 24, 2019. She was born Nov. 21, 1929, in Kennebunkport to Walter and Georgianna (Petrin) Drown.
Celia graduated from Kennebunkport High School where she was a star basketball player. She worked at Wink's Place for over 30 years where she was famous for her Italian sandwiches.
She was strong willed and hardworking. She was sharp as a tac and had a quick-witted sense of humor. Celia enjoyed playing cards (especially Skip-Bo), being outdoors, trout fishing, and going to yard sales with her friend, Franny Hansen. Her biggest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Pythian Sisters, Independent Order of Odd Fellows, and the American Legion Women's Auxiliary which she was member of the Poppy Program for 50 years.
Celia was predeceased by her parents and four brothers, Elmore, Frankie, Wink, and Carl. She is survived by her son, Joel Gott Sr. and his wife Betty of Arundel; granddaughter, Angelinna Janiak and her husband, Tyler of Sanford, grandson, Joel Gott Jr. and his partner, Alyssa Siegel of Sanford; and great-grandson, Henry Janiak of Sanford.
Visitation will be held from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. Interment will take place following the memorial service at Arundel Cemetery in Kennebunkport.
