SHAPLEIGH - Cecile T. Boulet, 78, of Shapleigh, passed away on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was born in Sanford on Oct. 30, 1940, the daughter of the late Robert and Beatrice (Paquette) Gosselin. She was a 1959 graduate of St. Ignatius High School.



Cecile was a lifelong communicant of Holy Family Parish where she had just recently became a Eucharist Minister bringing communion to the sick and homebound. She retired in 2002 from Sanford Institution for Savings where she had been employed as a Branch Manager with 19 years of service with the bank.



She enjoyed many years of retirement. Gardening, travelling, shopping and hanging out with her grandchildren were just some of the things she enjoyed as well as spending quality time with family and friends. She looked forward to her Saturday mornings spending time with the people at the Farmers Market.



She was a member of the Springvale Social Club as well as the Sanford Elk's Lodge where she was deeply involved and passionate about the Maine Children's Cancer Program.



She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Boulet and one sister, Janet Skibicki.



She is survived by one son, Jim Blouin and his wife, Karyn and their children, Abigail and Katherine; stepsons, Danny Boulet, David Boulet and his wife, Pam and their children, Cori Ann, Braden, Joey; her brother, Gerard Gosselin and his wife, Jane; sisters, Joanne Deroche, and Brenda Barry as well as many nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours for Cecile will be on Friday, August 9, from 4-7 p.m., at the Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter Street, Sanford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m., at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery.



