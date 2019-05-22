Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-284-4464 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Margaret Church Old Orchard Beach , ME View Map Obituary

SACO - Cecile Irene Lapierre, 93, of Saco, and formerly of Old Orchard Beach and Sanford, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.She was born in Dover, N.H. on Oct. 20, 1925, a daughter of Telesphore and Regina (Beauchesne) Roger. She was educated from Dover High School.Cecile was a homemaker who loved raising her family, She also worked for Kesslen Shoe in Kennebunk from 1941 to 1946. On May 17, 1947, she married her husband Walter J. Lapierre. They owned and operated Lapierre Rooms together in Sanford for 45 years, retiring in 1988. In 1992, they moved to Old Orchard Beach.Mrs. Lapierre was a parishioner of St. Ignatius Church and St. Margaret Church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, Lecturer and CCD teacher. She was predeceased by her husband Walter on June 29, 2006; two sons Paul Lapierre on Feb. 14, 1998 and Carl Lapierre on May 24, 2017, son-in-law Dick Fritz on April 8, 2018, daughter-in-law Rebecca Lapierre in July of 1976; one brother Armand Roger and two sisters Rita Pepin and Doris Laitres. She is survived by seven children, Donald Lapierre of Florida, Thomas Lapierre and his wife Kathleen of Sanford, Gerard Lapierre and his wife Brenda of Poland, Roger Lapierre and his wife Sally of Mountain View, Calif., John Lapierre and his wife Janeen of Saco, Pauline Fritz of Florida and Adele Clark and her husband Tim of Jefferson. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.Visiting Hours will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Margaret Church in Old Orchard Beach. Burial will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford. To view Cecile's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit







SACO - Cecile Irene Lapierre, 93, of Saco, and formerly of Old Orchard Beach and Sanford, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.She was born in Dover, N.H. on Oct. 20, 1925, a daughter of Telesphore and Regina (Beauchesne) Roger. She was educated from Dover High School.Cecile was a homemaker who loved raising her family, She also worked for Kesslen Shoe in Kennebunk from 1941 to 1946. On May 17, 1947, she married her husband Walter J. Lapierre. They owned and operated Lapierre Rooms together in Sanford for 45 years, retiring in 1988. In 1992, they moved to Old Orchard Beach.Mrs. Lapierre was a parishioner of St. Ignatius Church and St. Margaret Church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, Lecturer and CCD teacher. She was predeceased by her husband Walter on June 29, 2006; two sons Paul Lapierre on Feb. 14, 1998 and Carl Lapierre on May 24, 2017, son-in-law Dick Fritz on April 8, 2018, daughter-in-law Rebecca Lapierre in July of 1976; one brother Armand Roger and two sisters Rita Pepin and Doris Laitres. She is survived by seven children, Donald Lapierre of Florida, Thomas Lapierre and his wife Kathleen of Sanford, Gerard Lapierre and his wife Brenda of Poland, Roger Lapierre and his wife Sally of Mountain View, Calif., John Lapierre and his wife Janeen of Saco, Pauline Fritz of Florida and Adele Clark and her husband Tim of Jefferson. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.Visiting Hours will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Margaret Church in Old Orchard Beach. Burial will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford. To view Cecile's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House 11 Hunewell Rd. Scarborough, ME 04074 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com