Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel 35 Church Street Westbrook , ME 04092 (207)-854-2341 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel 35 Church Street Westbrook , ME 04092 View Map Service 6:00 PM Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel 35 Church Street Westbrook , ME 04092 View Map Burial 11:00 AM Riverside Cemetery Cornish , ME View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - Cathleen Jo Kilburn, 53, died unexpectedly in Portland on July 1, 2019. She was born July 14, 1966, in Westbrook, the daughter of the late Philip B. Kilburn and Polly Kenniston.



She graduated from Westbrook High School in 1984. She earned an associate's degree from Westbrook College and a bachelor's degree from Husson College, graduating in 2000 with high distinction. In her early 20s she became employed with the City of Portland, and was still working there at the time of her death. She began her career in the accounting department in 1989 and had her 30 year anniversary with the City in February, 2019.



Good things come in small packages. She came into this world barely tipping the scales at five pounds and has been a bundle of activity ever since. Her father quickly nicknamed her "Cathy Chaos" which pretty much suited her as a little person.



That same energy and enthusiasm carried into her adult life. She became an amazing triathlete and finished her first Half Ironman in a very respectable time. As an avid snowboarder she shared her skills by teaching handicapped children at the Shawnee Peak Adaptive Program.



She was diagnosed with epilepsy approximately 14 years ago. However, she had no intention of letting a seizure stand in her way and refused to change her lifestyle. She subsequently swam several Peaks to Portland, often medaling in her age group; she continued her triathlons and again often won medals, placing high in her age group. Cathy was one of a kind. She had many accomplishments at a very young age. An extremely generous, kind and loving person who furnished our holidays with a lot of zing. Most appropriately the Fourth of July when she would buy an arsenal of fireworks and light them in all their glory on the Fourth. She loved her nieces and nephews, taking them to Disney on Ice and Water Country and once taking them to hear AC/DC. They have never forgotten this and still talk about what fun Aunt Cathy was. She was "the Bomb".



She is survived by her mom, Polly Kenniston; her brothers, Steven Kilburn of Hiram, Jeff Kilburn (Carol) of Standish, Jim Kilburn of Saco, Anton Kilburn (Megan) of Ohio and sisters, Cindy Kilburn of Westbrook, Diane Kilburn of Portland, Kelley Libby (Brian) of Cornish, and Deirdre Link (Skip) of New Hampshire. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews; as well as by her two best friends, Missy Hall and Chris Gistis, and of course, her cat "Li'l J."



I found it all and I stood tall; and did it 'my way'.



Visiting hours will be held from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday July 9, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee 35 Church Street, Westbrook, with a service immediately following. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday July 13, at Riverside Cemetery, Cornish.



To express condolences or to participate in Cathy's online tribute please visit



Those wishing to remember Cathy may make donations in her name to the



Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland



P.O. Box 336



Westbrook ME 04098



or to



The Epilepsy Foundation of New England



650 Suffolk Street #405



Lowell, MA 01854







PORTLAND - Cathleen Jo Kilburn, 53, died unexpectedly in Portland on July 1, 2019. She was born July 14, 1966, in Westbrook, the daughter of the late Philip B. Kilburn and Polly Kenniston.She graduated from Westbrook High School in 1984. She earned an associate's degree from Westbrook College and a bachelor's degree from Husson College, graduating in 2000 with high distinction. In her early 20s she became employed with the City of Portland, and was still working there at the time of her death. She began her career in the accounting department in 1989 and had her 30 year anniversary with the City in February, 2019.Good things come in small packages. She came into this world barely tipping the scales at five pounds and has been a bundle of activity ever since. Her father quickly nicknamed her "Cathy Chaos" which pretty much suited her as a little person.That same energy and enthusiasm carried into her adult life. She became an amazing triathlete and finished her first Half Ironman in a very respectable time. As an avid snowboarder she shared her skills by teaching handicapped children at the Shawnee Peak Adaptive Program.She was diagnosed with epilepsy approximately 14 years ago. However, she had no intention of letting a seizure stand in her way and refused to change her lifestyle. She subsequently swam several Peaks to Portland, often medaling in her age group; she continued her triathlons and again often won medals, placing high in her age group. Cathy was one of a kind. She had many accomplishments at a very young age. An extremely generous, kind and loving person who furnished our holidays with a lot of zing. Most appropriately the Fourth of July when she would buy an arsenal of fireworks and light them in all their glory on the Fourth. She loved her nieces and nephews, taking them to Disney on Ice and Water Country and once taking them to hear AC/DC. They have never forgotten this and still talk about what fun Aunt Cathy was. She was "the Bomb".She is survived by her mom, Polly Kenniston; her brothers, Steven Kilburn of Hiram, Jeff Kilburn (Carol) of Standish, Jim Kilburn of Saco, Anton Kilburn (Megan) of Ohio and sisters, Cindy Kilburn of Westbrook, Diane Kilburn of Portland, Kelley Libby (Brian) of Cornish, and Deirdre Link (Skip) of New Hampshire. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews; as well as by her two best friends, Missy Hall and Chris Gistis, and of course, her cat "Li'l J."I found it all and I stood tall; and did it 'my way'.Visiting hours will be held from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday July 9, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee 35 Church Street, Westbrook, with a service immediately following. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday July 13, at Riverside Cemetery, Cornish.To express condolences or to participate in Cathy's online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com Those wishing to remember Cathy may make donations in her name to theAnimal Refuge League of Greater PortlandP.O. Box 336Westbrook ME 04098or toThe Epilepsy Foundation of New England650 Suffolk Street #405Lowell, MA 01854 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com