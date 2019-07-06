PORTLAND - Cathleen Jo Kilburn, 53, died unexpectedly in Portland on July 1, 2019. She was born July 14, 1966, in Westbrook, the daughter of the late Philip B. Kilburn and Polly Kenniston.
She graduated from Westbrook High School in 1984. She earned an associate's degree from Westbrook College and a bachelor's degree from Husson College, graduating in 2000 with high distinction. In her early 20s she became employed with the City of Portland, and was still working there at the time of her death. She began her career in the accounting department in 1989 and had her 30 year anniversary with the City in February, 2019.
Good things come in small packages. She came into this world barely tipping the scales at five pounds and has been a bundle of activity ever since. Her father quickly nicknamed her "Cathy Chaos" which pretty much suited her as a little person.
That same energy and enthusiasm carried into her adult life. She became an amazing triathlete and finished her first Half Ironman in a very respectable time. As an avid snowboarder she shared her skills by teaching handicapped children at the Shawnee Peak Adaptive Program.
She was diagnosed with epilepsy approximately 14 years ago. However, she had no intention of letting a seizure stand in her way and refused to change her lifestyle. She subsequently swam several Peaks to Portland, often medaling in her age group; she continued her triathlons and again often won medals, placing high in her age group. Cathy was one of a kind. She had many accomplishments at a very young age. An extremely generous, kind and loving person who furnished our holidays with a lot of zing. Most appropriately the Fourth of July when she would buy an arsenal of fireworks and light them in all their glory on the Fourth. She loved her nieces and nephews, taking them to Disney on Ice and Water Country and once taking them to hear AC/DC. They have never forgotten this and still talk about what fun Aunt Cathy was. She was "the Bomb".
She is survived by her mom, Polly Kenniston; her brothers, Steven Kilburn of Hiram, Jeff Kilburn (Carol) of Standish, Jim Kilburn of Saco, Anton Kilburn (Megan) of Ohio and sisters, Cindy Kilburn of Westbrook, Diane Kilburn of Portland, Kelley Libby (Brian) of Cornish, and Deirdre Link (Skip) of New Hampshire. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews; as well as by her two best friends, Missy Hall and Chris Gistis, and of course, her cat "Li'l J."
I found it all and I stood tall; and did it 'my way'.
Visiting hours will be held from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday July 9, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee 35 Church Street, Westbrook, with a service immediately following. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday July 13, at Riverside Cemetery, Cornish.
Those wishing to remember Cathy may make donations in her name to the
Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland
P.O. Box 336
Westbrook ME 04098
or to
The Epilepsy Foundation of New England
650 Suffolk Street #405
Lowell, MA 01854
