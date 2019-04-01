Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Jean MacDonald (Kay) McCarthy. View Sign

WESTBROOK - Catherine (Kay) Jean MacDonald McCarthy, 79, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Kay was born in Somerville, Mass., on May 30, 1939, to Teresa (Welch) and Daniel MacDonald. She grew up in Portland, Maine, and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1957. She moved to Westbrook where she raised her three children. Kay served as an educator for the Westbrook School Department for 39 years. She also served as a substance abuse counselor for several years at the Arnie Hanson Center in Portland. Despite her many personal challenges in life, she was an incredibly strong woman who always put the needs of others before her own. She was kind-hearted, fun loving and always had an infectious smile on her beautiful face. She was an inspiration to all who knew her.Kay enjoyed traveling, going to the casino, working out at Basics Fitness, watching her grandson Jason's sporting events and spending time with her family and friends. She spent every Tuesday morning having breakfast with several of her retired educator friends and every Friday night having dinner with her dear friends. She was proceeded in death by her parents, and her aunt, Sarah (Maizie) Welch Dascanio. She is survived by a daughter, Diane Winton and her husband, Kenny, of Westbrook; a daughter, Dottie Muchmore and her husband, Eddie, of Westbrook; a son, John McCarthy of Westbrook; a special niece, Margaret Wilson and her husband, George, of Largo, Fla.; close cousin, Mae Bennett Brown; granddaughters, Kayla and Tori Winton; grandsons, Joey, Danny and Michael Muchmore; granddaughter, Lianne Muchmore; grandson, Jason McCarthy and many special relatives and friends.The family would like to thank nurses, Liz and Judy, of Northern Light Home Care and Hospice for their compassion and support during this difficult time. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony's Parish, 268 Brown St., Westbrook, Maine, 04092. A committal will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway St., South Portland, Maine, 04106. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04103.In lieu of flowers,donations may be madein Kay's memory to:Milestone Recovery65 India St.Portland, Maine, 04101

