Service Information Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home & Cremation Service 71 Maple St Cornish , ME 04020 (207)-625-3221 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM Old Sebago Town Hall 406 Bridgton Rd Sebago , ME View Map Obituary

SEBAGO - Carroll T. Cutting, 90, of Sebago died on Sept. 15, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. He was born in Porter on Jan. 6, 1929, a son of Keith and Susie (Stanley) Cutting. He attended local schools and was a graduate of Porter High School. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War . He married Barbara Baker on June 19, 1960.Carroll delivered milk for H.P. Hood in his younger years after attending Portland Junior College and the University of Maine in Orono. In 1957 he purchased Jordan's Store in Sebago, which his family still owns and operates today.He was very civic minded and extremely active in town affairs. He had served as Chairman of the Sebago Planning Board. He also belonged to the Sebago Mens Club, the Sebago Long Lakes Region Association and the Penobscot Salmon Club. He helped organize the Sebago Rescue and even was a driver for some time. He volunteered extensively for the state fisheries biologists in the Sebago region and he served on the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Advisory Council. He was also a Registered Maine Guide for over fifty years. Carroll was an avid fly fisherman and hunter. He travelled all over the state of Maine and to the Miramichi River in New Brunswick to fly fish. He enjoyed participating in fly fishing tournaments and was always willing to share his skills and knowledge with both young and old. Although being busy with owning his own business and raising a family, Carroll took every opportunity to visit the camp on Indian Pond with friends and family. Above all he loved his family and many friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.He is predeceased by his siblings, Chester, Richard and Harold Cutting and Dorothy Locklin; and a granddaughter, Brittani Cutting.Besides his wife, he is survived by three sons, Jeffrey Cutting and wife Marie, Thomas Cutting, and Gregory Cutting and wife Carolyn, all of Sebago; also five grandchildren, Sarah (Cutting) Mitchell and husband Dane, Hannah Cutting, Kathryn Cutting, Christopher "Ryan" Cutting and wife Katie, and Ashton Cutting; also a great-grandson, Milo Cutting.A celebration of his life will be held at the Old Sebago Town Hall, 406 Bridgton Rd., Sebago, where memories may be shared and refreshments will be available on Saturday, October 12, from noon to 4 p.m.Arrangements are by Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.mainefuneral.com Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 30, 2019

