He was born Nov. 25, 1950 to Carroll Morrill Macgowan Sr. and Helen Macgowan (nee McGaw). He grew up on Portland's Eastern Promenade and attended Portland Schools before moving to Falmouth. He graduated from Maine Central Institute, the University of Southern Maine and attended the University of Maine School of Law.



Skip spent his professional life advocating for those with intellectual disabilities. For almost 40 years, he worked for the State of Maine in various roles: advocate for Pineland, chief advocate for the Department of Mental Health and Retardation, director of The Federal Autism Project, and advocate in Lewiston for the Department of Health and Human Services. After his retirement he continued to volunteer by serving on three-person review teams under the auspices of the Maine Developmental Services Oversight and Advisory Board.



Skip loved learning and was a man of many interests: reading with a special interest in Mark Twain, gardening, watching classic movies, and oysters at Ken's Place. Most of all he loved playing games such as backgammon and Old Maid with his grandchildren and teaching them about nature while pruning his fruit trees, growing flowers, spotting his coyote friend "Wolfie", and feeding his pet squirrels Lucy, Desi, and Little Ricky.



Skip is survived by his wife, Rachel B. Macgowan of Cumberland; daughters, Alexandra Macgowan Lowery of Cumberland, Victoria Ellen Macgowan Reed (Jeremiah Ecker) of Portland, son Carroll M. Macgowan III (Erin) of Sherborn, Mass.; and grandchildren, Madeline Olivia Lowery, Annalise Olivia Lowery, George Edward Macgowan, and Calvin Matthew Macgowan. He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth N. Macgowan (Katherine) of Falmouth; and three nephews.



Burial will be private per his wishes. Online condolences may be sent to:



In lieu of flowers, donations in Skip's name may be made to The Homeless Animal Rescue Team of Maine (







