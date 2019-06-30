Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hobbs Funeral Home - Scarborough - Scarborough 671 U.S. Route 1 Scarborough , ME 04074 (207)-883-5599 Memorial service 11:00 AM Blue Point Congregational Church 236 Pine Point Road Scarborough , ME View Map Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Carolyn Margison Brackett, 90, beloved wife of 61 years to Merton Brackett of Scarborough, passed away at her home on June 21, 2019. She was born in Presque Isle in the middle of a raging Maine blizzard on Feb. 17, 1929 to the late George and Authora (Colwell) Margison.



Carolyn was on her own at age 16, and after graduating from Presque Isle High School she attended and graduated from Northeast Business School. From there, she attended UMO (Chi Omega Sorority), working three jobs to pay her own way, until she had her first occurrence of MS symptoms. After her recovery and with support from her sister Maxine, Carolyn worked as a dental assistant for Dr. David Sewall Miller in Portland. When Maxine moved to Waterville, Carolyn lived at the "Y", continuing to work for Dr. Miller for eight years, until she married the love of her life, Merton. Carolyn told her family that her life began the day she married Mert.



Carolyn and Mert moved to Scarborough in 1959, and lovingly raised their family there. She was a warm, devoted, and supportive mother who believed that the most important job she would ever do is raise her children and create a happy home for her family.



Besides Merton; she is survived by her son Dr. Jeffrey Brackett and wife Jennifer (Scarborough), her daughter Mary Sullivan and husband Robert (Bolton, Conn.); and three cherished grandchildren: Bethany, Hannah, Joshua Sullivan and new daughter-in-law, Arielle Sullivan. She is also survived by a favorite brother-in-law Manley Brackett; and several dear nieces and nephews and their families.



For many years before MS took its toll, Carolyn was involved in a variety of volunteer positions including establishing a children's room at the Scarborough Public Library as well as a school library in the new Blue Point School. She was an active member of Blue Point Congregational Church, taking on a multitude of roles, and she also enjoyed leading groups in Camp Fire and Pioneer Girls.



Carolyn always loved music and dancing, especially the sounds of the Big Bands. One of her earliest claims to fame was tap dancing for Gov. William Gardner at age four! Carolyn was always a keen observer and enjoyed the beauty in little things in life. She appreciated the intricacies of flowers and wild birds at her window. She and Mert adored their grandchildren and made immeasurable beautiful memories with them over the years. She enjoyed sewing, and all immediate family members have a quilt she made just for them. Carolyn loved the ocean, lobsters, tea parties, crossword puzzles, and reading the Bible. She enjoyed the challenge of making a serious person smile with her sweetness and tender heart, and in the last few years of having caregivers at home, her gentle spirit and optimism never waned.



In addition to her parents, Carolyn was predeceased by her devoted sister Maxine Merrill, her brothers Arthur and Paul Margison; and a special sister-in-law, Virginia Brackett.



Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 12 p.m., on July 2 at Blue Point Congregational Church, 236 Pine Point Road, Scarborough.



Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 Rte. 1, Scarborough will be handling arrangements. A private burial service was held at Limington Village Cemetery.



The family wishes to thank our partners in care, the kind, compassionate caregivers and staff from Aging Excellence, and near the end, amazing support from Hospice of Southern Maine.



Online condolences may be expressed at



In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Carolyn's name to:



Blue Point



Congregational Church



PO Box 2055



Scarborough, ME 04074







