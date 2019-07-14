Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 (207)-985-2752 Obituary

KENNBUNK - Carolyn M. (Leskowsky) Gray, 67, passed away with her family by her side, July 10, 2019.



Carolyn was born on Nov. 10, 1951, to Stephen and Dorothy Leskowsky. She grew up with her big brothers, Stephen and Ed, and little twin sisters, Joan and Janet.



Carolyn was a graduate of Kennebunk High School class of 1970 and married her high school sweetheart in 1971. Married for 47 years to her wonderful husband Anthony. She was a wonderful and loving and will be greatly missed by her two children, Melanie and Scott, whom she adored. Carolyn's most prized possessions were her grandchildren, Madison, Morgan, Jacob and Joshua.



Carolyn was always the first one to be there for others whether it was making cupcakes at the last minute, brining food and checking on the elderly, making Easter baskets for everyone, and making sure there was plenty of food, laughs and hugs at family gatherings and reunions. Her hobbies were gardening, cooking and doing for others.



Carolyn was predeceased by her mother and father; brother, Ed Leskowsky; and sister, Janet Leskowsky Harmon. She is survived by her husband, Anthony S. Gray of Kennebunk; her daughter, Melanie, her husband, Nathan Shmalo, of Kennebunk; son Scott and his wife, Liz Gray, of Southern Shores, N.C.; grandchildren, Madison and Morgan Shmalo, Jacob and Joshua Gray; brother, Stephen Leskowsky of Kennebunk and sister, Joan Leskowsky Washburn of Woodland, Calif., and many nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 6-8 p.m., at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Spirit Parish – St. Martha's Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk, Maine 04043.



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Carolyn's Book of Memories Page at



In lieu of flowers, Carolyn asked that any donations



be made to:



Gosnell Memorial



Hospice House



11 Hunnewell Road



Scarborough, ME 04074







KENNBUNK - Carolyn M. (Leskowsky) Gray, 67, passed away with her family by her side, July 10, 2019.Carolyn was born on Nov. 10, 1951, to Stephen and Dorothy Leskowsky. She grew up with her big brothers, Stephen and Ed, and little twin sisters, Joan and Janet.Carolyn was a graduate of Kennebunk High School class of 1970 and married her high school sweetheart in 1971. Married for 47 years to her wonderful husband Anthony. She was a wonderful and loving and will be greatly missed by her two children, Melanie and Scott, whom she adored. Carolyn's most prized possessions were her grandchildren, Madison, Morgan, Jacob and Joshua.Carolyn was always the first one to be there for others whether it was making cupcakes at the last minute, brining food and checking on the elderly, making Easter baskets for everyone, and making sure there was plenty of food, laughs and hugs at family gatherings and reunions. Her hobbies were gardening, cooking and doing for others.Carolyn was predeceased by her mother and father; brother, Ed Leskowsky; and sister, Janet Leskowsky Harmon. She is survived by her husband, Anthony S. Gray of Kennebunk; her daughter, Melanie, her husband, Nathan Shmalo, of Kennebunk; son Scott and his wife, Liz Gray, of Southern Shores, N.C.; grandchildren, Madison and Morgan Shmalo, Jacob and Joshua Gray; brother, Stephen Leskowsky of Kennebunk and sister, Joan Leskowsky Washburn of Woodland, Calif., and many nieces and nephews.Visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 6-8 p.m., at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Spirit Parish – St. Martha's Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk, Maine 04043.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Carolyn's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com . Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.In lieu of flowers, Carolyn asked that any donationsbe made to:Gosnell MemorialHospice House11 Hunnewell RoadScarborough, ME 04074 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com