KENNBUNK - Carolyn M. (Leskowsky) Gray, 67, passed away with her family by her side, July 10, 2019.
Carolyn was born on Nov. 10, 1951, to Stephen and Dorothy Leskowsky. She grew up with her big brothers, Stephen and Ed, and little twin sisters, Joan and Janet.
Carolyn was a graduate of Kennebunk High School class of 1970 and married her high school sweetheart in 1971. Married for 47 years to her wonderful husband Anthony. She was a wonderful and loving and will be greatly missed by her two children, Melanie and Scott, whom she adored. Carolyn's most prized possessions were her grandchildren, Madison, Morgan, Jacob and Joshua.
Carolyn was always the first one to be there for others whether it was making cupcakes at the last minute, brining food and checking on the elderly, making Easter baskets for everyone, and making sure there was plenty of food, laughs and hugs at family gatherings and reunions. Her hobbies were gardening, cooking and doing for others.
Carolyn was predeceased by her mother and father; brother, Ed Leskowsky; and sister, Janet Leskowsky Harmon. She is survived by her husband, Anthony S. Gray of Kennebunk; her daughter, Melanie, her husband, Nathan Shmalo, of Kennebunk; son Scott and his wife, Liz Gray, of Southern Shores, N.C.; grandchildren, Madison and Morgan Shmalo, Jacob and Joshua Gray; brother, Stephen Leskowsky of Kennebunk and sister, Joan Leskowsky Washburn of Woodland, Calif., and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 6-8 p.m., at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Spirit Parish – St. Martha's Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk, Maine 04043.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Carolyn's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.
In lieu of flowers, Carolyn asked that any donations
be made to:
Gosnell Memorial
Hospice House
11 Hunnewell Road
Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 14, 2019
