Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Louise Lindstrom. View Sign Service Information Direct Cremation of Maine 182 Waldo Avenue Belfast , ME 04915 (207)-338-1433 Obituary

PORTLAND - On July 19, 2019, Carolyn Louise Lindstrom, 84, passed on peacefully at Gosnell House in Scarborough, surrounded by her loving family.



Carolyn was born in March 1935 to Frank Kenneth and Anna Louise Powers. She grew up with sisters Patricia, Priscilla and Janice and brother Ken in Melrose, Mass. She graduated from Melrose High School in 1953. After graduation she worked for Metropolitan Life. The Powers family attended the First Baptist Church in Melrose where Carolyn met her future husband, Richard Lindstrom. They were married in 1959 and enjoyed 56 wonderful years together.



Carolyn and Dick raised their two children, Janice and Eric, in Reading, Mass. where Carolyn worked part time in the local school system and at the Christian Book Store in Burlington. She and Dick hosted many celebrations with family and friends at the Henzie St. home.



Two places held extra special meaning for Carolyn. She loved being at the family 'camp' on Lake Winnipesaukee during the summer playing games on the porch, swimming, water skiing, canoeing and going on hikes in the New Hampshire mountains. She and Dick hosted countless events with family and friends at the lake. Everyone was always welcome. She truly enjoyed having a crowd. In the winter, Carolyn and Dick spent several weeks at the shared family condo in Deer Valley, Utah. Everyone was welcome. There was always room for all to eat and sleep. So many amazing days on the slopes and evenings cooking, eating, going out on the town in Park City, and playing games by the fire. Carolyn's years at camp and condo leave so many people with extraordinary memories filled with love and laughter spanning generations of family and friends.



In retirement Carolyn enjoyed traveling with Dick and friends to places like Sweden, Australia, Germany, Mexico, and France. When not traveling Carolyn loved to volunteer at Winchester hospital. She was a loyal volunteer for 30+ years. Church was a central part of Carolyn's life and the most cherished part of her church community at Grace Chapel in Lexington, Mass. was the choir. She was a faithful member of the choir for over 35 years providing spark and spirit, especially to the alto section.



To say Carolyn was an avid sports fan would be an understatement. Any sport would do, but she was particularly passionate about the Boston Red Sox and UNC Tarheels basketball. She gave the broadcast professionals a run for their money providing constant entertainment for anybody within earshot as she actively watched a game.



People loved being with Carolyn. Her youthful spirit and that mischievous twinkle in her eye made it fun to be with her and stayed with her to the very end. Famous for joking, teasing and her one-liners, it was rare that a visit with Carolyn did not include lots of laughter. Carolyn was a true lady, always wanting to look her best with her hair done, nails and toes polished, necklace and earrings in place. She liked to 'shop till you drop' and find bargains to match her personality and anything aqua.



Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, sister, friend and grandmother. For the past 18 years she cherished time with her beloved granddaughter Emeline. Carolyn, always the proud Grammy, never missed a dance or theater performance, sports or school event to cheer for Emeline. Carolyn relocated to Portland in 2017 and spent the last two years of her life there to be close to family.



Carolyn is survived by her son Eric Lindstrom of Portland, daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter Janice, Pierre and Emeline Avignon of Long Island, Maine; sisters Priscilla Simm of Falmouth, Maine and Janice Humphreys and husband Jon of Burlington, Mass.; brother Frank K. Powers, Jr. of Brunswick, Maine; as well as many nieces, nephews, and special friends who loved her dearly.



She is predeceased by her parents; husband Richard Lindstrom; and sister Patricia Peddle (Powers).



Heartfelt thanks to all who helped keep Carolyn comfortable in her last weeks: Christine Lopez from First Light Home Care and the wonderful staff at Maine Medical Center and the Gosnell House.



A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held on August 8, 11 a.m., at Grace Chapel in Lexington, Mass.



Arrangements under the care of Direct Cremation of Maine, Belfast.



In lieu of flowers,



donations welcome:



Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of



America to cure for the disease she fought or



Maine Academy of Modern Music to help aspiring young musicians follow



their dreams







PORTLAND - On July 19, 2019, Carolyn Louise Lindstrom, 84, passed on peacefully at Gosnell House in Scarborough, surrounded by her loving family.Carolyn was born in March 1935 to Frank Kenneth and Anna Louise Powers. She grew up with sisters Patricia, Priscilla and Janice and brother Ken in Melrose, Mass. She graduated from Melrose High School in 1953. After graduation she worked for Metropolitan Life. The Powers family attended the First Baptist Church in Melrose where Carolyn met her future husband, Richard Lindstrom. They were married in 1959 and enjoyed 56 wonderful years together.Carolyn and Dick raised their two children, Janice and Eric, in Reading, Mass. where Carolyn worked part time in the local school system and at the Christian Book Store in Burlington. She and Dick hosted many celebrations with family and friends at the Henzie St. home.Two places held extra special meaning for Carolyn. She loved being at the family 'camp' on Lake Winnipesaukee during the summer playing games on the porch, swimming, water skiing, canoeing and going on hikes in the New Hampshire mountains. She and Dick hosted countless events with family and friends at the lake. Everyone was always welcome. She truly enjoyed having a crowd. In the winter, Carolyn and Dick spent several weeks at the shared family condo in Deer Valley, Utah. Everyone was welcome. There was always room for all to eat and sleep. So many amazing days on the slopes and evenings cooking, eating, going out on the town in Park City, and playing games by the fire. Carolyn's years at camp and condo leave so many people with extraordinary memories filled with love and laughter spanning generations of family and friends.In retirement Carolyn enjoyed traveling with Dick and friends to places like Sweden, Australia, Germany, Mexico, and France. When not traveling Carolyn loved to volunteer at Winchester hospital. She was a loyal volunteer for 30+ years. Church was a central part of Carolyn's life and the most cherished part of her church community at Grace Chapel in Lexington, Mass. was the choir. She was a faithful member of the choir for over 35 years providing spark and spirit, especially to the alto section.To say Carolyn was an avid sports fan would be an understatement. Any sport would do, but she was particularly passionate about the Boston Red Sox and UNC Tarheels basketball. She gave the broadcast professionals a run for their money providing constant entertainment for anybody within earshot as she actively watched a game.People loved being with Carolyn. Her youthful spirit and that mischievous twinkle in her eye made it fun to be with her and stayed with her to the very end. Famous for joking, teasing and her one-liners, it was rare that a visit with Carolyn did not include lots of laughter. Carolyn was a true lady, always wanting to look her best with her hair done, nails and toes polished, necklace and earrings in place. She liked to 'shop till you drop' and find bargains to match her personality and anything aqua.Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, sister, friend and grandmother. For the past 18 years she cherished time with her beloved granddaughter Emeline. Carolyn, always the proud Grammy, never missed a dance or theater performance, sports or school event to cheer for Emeline. Carolyn relocated to Portland in 2017 and spent the last two years of her life there to be close to family.Carolyn is survived by her son Eric Lindstrom of Portland, daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter Janice, Pierre and Emeline Avignon of Long Island, Maine; sisters Priscilla Simm of Falmouth, Maine and Janice Humphreys and husband Jon of Burlington, Mass.; brother Frank K. Powers, Jr. of Brunswick, Maine; as well as many nieces, nephews, and special friends who loved her dearly.She is predeceased by her parents; husband Richard Lindstrom; and sister Patricia Peddle (Powers).Heartfelt thanks to all who helped keep Carolyn comfortable in her last weeks: Christine Lopez from First Light Home Care and the wonderful staff at Maine Medical Center and the Gosnell House.A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held on August 8, 11 a.m., at Grace Chapel in Lexington, Mass.Arrangements under the care of Direct Cremation of Maine, Belfast.In lieu of flowers,donations welcome:Myasthenia Gravis Foundation ofAmerica to cure for the disease she fought orMaine Academy of Modern Music to help aspiring young musicians followtheir dreams Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com