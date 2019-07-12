Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Carolyn Izetta Clark Kastner Andrews. View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - Mrs. Carolyn Izetta Clark Kastner Andrews, formerly of Portland, passed away on Monday, July 9, 2019, in the Barron Center.



Mrs. Andrews was born on March 10, 1926 in Portland, ME to the late John and Marquerite Clark. She graduated from Deering High School, 1944, before achieving a Bachelor's degree in Accounting at the University of Southern Maine, 1964. A member of Westbrook Warren Congregational Church, Mrs. Andrews worked as an assistant treasurer at Maine Fidelity Life Insurance Co. and Massachusetts General Life Insurance Co. Later, she worked as a controller at Duchess Footwear in South Berwick before retiring in 1982.



Carolyn was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Female Samaritan Association. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and knitting hats for newborn babies and sailors away from home. She also played the trumpet and the piano.



Mrs. Andrews is survived by her two daughters, Kathleen Kastner Barton of Jacksonville, FL and Sharon Kastner Sambursky of Andover, MA; her sister Jacquelin Clark (Michael) Menchen of Portland; her four grandchildren, Robert (Susan) Barton, David (Jennifer Olsen-Abbey) Barton, Christina (Brian) Wright, and Nicole (Frank) Falotico; three great grand children, two great great grand children, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and step-children.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Hugh E. Andrews, whom she married on June 27, 1981, and passed away on March 15, 1995; her sister Priscilla, and grandson Robert.





Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13 from 10 to 12 in the Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland ME, with a service following. A Christian burial will be held shortly afterward. In lieu of flowers, Carolyn has asked that donations be made to Westbrook Warren Congregational Church.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford St., Portland ME 04103. Please Visit www.jonesrichandbarnesfuneralhome to sign Carolyn's online guest book.

