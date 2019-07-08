Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole L. Goodman. View Sign Service Information Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service 8 Elm Street Bridgton , ME 04009 (207)-647-5502 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM First Congregational Church, UCC 33 S High St. Bridgton , ME View Map Obituary

BRIDGTON - Carole L Goodman, 68, of Bridgton, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from a tragic accidental fall on July 3, 2019.



Carole was born in Damariscotta to Harold "Red" and Mildred Delano of Wiscasset. She attended school locally and during high school worked at her parents' restaurants, namely, Red's Eats in Wiscasset, which her father was the original namesake.



She graduated from the University of Maine where she met her future husband Forest Goodman. They were married in Wiscasset in 1970 then settled in Bridgton where Forest's family lived.



Carole started a career in Real Estate at Century 21 then on to RE/MAX at the Lakes where she and Sharon Diran formed a long and successful partnership. Carole was extremely active in the Maine Real Estate Industry being a consistent top seller and a member of various Real Estate Boards and Commissions for 40 years. She was awarded Realtor of the Year while at Bridgton's At The Lakes Realty where she currently worked. Carole could often be found dancing at Stone Mountain Arts Center.



She leaves behind her husband Forest; her daughter Ivy; her granddaughter Ella Fuchs and her grandson Lyle Fuchs. She will be sorely missed by both her relatives and many loved ones whose lives she also touched. She was predeceased by a daughter, Tansy.



A service to honor Carole's life will be held at 1PM, Saturday, July 13 at the First Congregational Church, UCC, 33 S High St, Bridgton where a time of fellowship and refreshment will follow. Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 8 Elm St., Bridgton. Private family interment will take place at a later date at the South Bridgton Cemetery. Condolences and tributes may be shared with Carole's family and friends at







BRIDGTON - Carole L Goodman, 68, of Bridgton, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from a tragic accidental fall on July 3, 2019.Carole was born in Damariscotta to Harold "Red" and Mildred Delano of Wiscasset. She attended school locally and during high school worked at her parents' restaurants, namely, Red's Eats in Wiscasset, which her father was the original namesake.She graduated from the University of Maine where she met her future husband Forest Goodman. They were married in Wiscasset in 1970 then settled in Bridgton where Forest's family lived.Carole started a career in Real Estate at Century 21 then on to RE/MAX at the Lakes where she and Sharon Diran formed a long and successful partnership. Carole was extremely active in the Maine Real Estate Industry being a consistent top seller and a member of various Real Estate Boards and Commissions for 40 years. She was awarded Realtor of the Year while at Bridgton's At The Lakes Realty where she currently worked. Carole could often be found dancing at Stone Mountain Arts Center.She leaves behind her husband Forest; her daughter Ivy; her granddaughter Ella Fuchs and her grandson Lyle Fuchs. She will be sorely missed by both her relatives and many loved ones whose lives she also touched. She was predeceased by a daughter, Tansy.A service to honor Carole's life will be held at 1PM, Saturday, July 13 at the First Congregational Church, UCC, 33 S High St, Bridgton where a time of fellowship and refreshment will follow. Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 8 Elm St., Bridgton. Private family interment will take place at a later date at the South Bridgton Cemetery. Condolences and tributes may be shared with Carole's family and friends at www.chandlerfunerals.com Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com