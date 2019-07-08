BRIDGTON - Carole L Goodman, 68, of Bridgton, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from a tragic accidental fall on July 3, 2019.
Carole was born in Damariscotta to Harold "Red" and Mildred Delano of Wiscasset. She attended school locally and during high school worked at her parents' restaurants, namely, Red's Eats in Wiscasset, which her father was the original namesake.
She graduated from the University of Maine where she met her future husband Forest Goodman. They were married in Wiscasset in 1970 then settled in Bridgton where Forest's family lived.
Carole started a career in Real Estate at Century 21 then on to RE/MAX at the Lakes where she and Sharon Diran formed a long and successful partnership. Carole was extremely active in the Maine Real Estate Industry being a consistent top seller and a member of various Real Estate Boards and Commissions for 40 years. She was awarded Realtor of the Year while at Bridgton's At The Lakes Realty where she currently worked. Carole could often be found dancing at Stone Mountain Arts Center.
She leaves behind her husband Forest; her daughter Ivy; her granddaughter Ella Fuchs and her grandson Lyle Fuchs. She will be sorely missed by both her relatives and many loved ones whose lives she also touched. She was predeceased by a daughter, Tansy.
A service to honor Carole's life will be held at 1PM, Saturday, July 13 at the First Congregational Church, UCC, 33 S High St, Bridgton where a time of fellowship and refreshment will follow. Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 8 Elm St., Bridgton. Private family interment will take place at a later date at the South Bridgton Cemetery. Condolences and tributes may be shared with Carole's family and friends at www.chandlerfunerals.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 8, 2019