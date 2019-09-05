Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol W. Place. View Sign Service Information Service 10:00 AM St. Ann's Episcopal Church 40 Windham Center Rd. Windham , ME View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

RAYMOND - Carol W. Place died with grace and dignity at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on Sept. 2, 2019. Born in Newton, Mass. on Jan. 24, 1942, Carol was the only child of the late Elliott Wayne and Ruth Townsend Worcester. Following the premature death of her mother in October of 1943, her father remarried the late Betty Norris, with whom he had Carol's five siblings, Elliott, Jacquie, Paul, Beth, and Wynne. After graduating from Hingham High School, where she was elected a member of the National Honor Society during her junior year, Carol attended Colby College in Waterville, Maine, from which she graduated in 1964. Carol married George W. Place on Oct. 2, 1971. They raised a blended family of six children: Nancy, Elizabeth, Bill, and Robert (from George's first marriage), John (from Carol's first marriage) and together they had Andy. Since the summer of 1977 they have lived at the family home on Crescent Lake in Raymond, Maine. Carol loved to be of service to others. "Big Sis" helped raise her younger siblings, served on numerous committees at St. Anne's Episcopal Church (including time as both Junior and Senior Warden), and acted as the "Maine Mom" for her students at the University of Medicine and Health Sciences. She enjoyed making people feel welcome, known, and valued, and she cared deeply about their lives and experiences.A classic New Englander, Carol had a great sense of humor, was practical (aka frugal), and always had a story to tell. She never met an ink cartridge that couldn't be recycled, was in the Hannaford's Hall of Fame for their CLYNK returnables program, and could be counted on to leave voicemail messages over two minutes in length. When asked to recount her medical history as a result of numerous doctor's visits over the past 14 months, her support team would settle in for the long haul, knowing she wouldn't leave out a single detail. Most importantly, Carol was a loving wife, mom, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend. She did not judge, never had a bad word to say about anyone, and was adored by all who met her. Her love for those who knew her was unconditional, and she was in so many ways the key to the people we have become. In the words of a friend she met during the last stages of her life, "this world has lost one of its best, but heaven gained an angel." Carol is survived by her husband of almost 49 years George W. Place; six children, Nancy Kopack and husband Bill of Westbrook, Elizabeth Place and husband Michael Klauer of Landisburg, Pa., Bill Place and wife Julie of Pittsburgh, Pa., Robert Place and wife Heather of Redding, Calif., John Suitor and wife Gail of Boulder, Colo., and Andy Place and wife Gina of Westwood, Mass,; five brothers and sisters, Elliott Worcester and wife Sallie of Raymond, Jacquie Cohen of Powder Springs, Ga., Paul Worcester and wife Janet of Plymouth, Mass., Beth Godino and husband Jim of Dallas, Ga., and Wynne Snell and husband Colin of Bedford, N.H.; 20 grandchildren, Sam Drucker, Laura Kopack, Karen Kopack, Jim Kopack, Sarah McNally, Emily Sullivan, Benjamin Klauer, Adam Klauer, Grace Klauer, Lucas Klauer, William Place, Allison Place, Jennifer Place, Ryan Place, Elizabeth Suitor, Madison Suitor, Catherine Suitor, Avery Place, Molly Place, and Elly Place; and 14 great-grandchildren.Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Ann's Episcopal Church, 40 Windham Center Rd., Windham, Maine, 04062. To leave condolences, and to participate in Carol's online tribute, visit







RAYMOND - Carol W. Place died with grace and dignity at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on Sept. 2, 2019. Born in Newton, Mass. on Jan. 24, 1942, Carol was the only child of the late Elliott Wayne and Ruth Townsend Worcester. Following the premature death of her mother in October of 1943, her father remarried the late Betty Norris, with whom he had Carol's five siblings, Elliott, Jacquie, Paul, Beth, and Wynne. After graduating from Hingham High School, where she was elected a member of the National Honor Society during her junior year, Carol attended Colby College in Waterville, Maine, from which she graduated in 1964. Carol married George W. Place on Oct. 2, 1971. They raised a blended family of six children: Nancy, Elizabeth, Bill, and Robert (from George's first marriage), John (from Carol's first marriage) and together they had Andy. Since the summer of 1977 they have lived at the family home on Crescent Lake in Raymond, Maine. Carol loved to be of service to others. "Big Sis" helped raise her younger siblings, served on numerous committees at St. Anne's Episcopal Church (including time as both Junior and Senior Warden), and acted as the "Maine Mom" for her students at the University of Medicine and Health Sciences. She enjoyed making people feel welcome, known, and valued, and she cared deeply about their lives and experiences.A classic New Englander, Carol had a great sense of humor, was practical (aka frugal), and always had a story to tell. She never met an ink cartridge that couldn't be recycled, was in the Hannaford's Hall of Fame for their CLYNK returnables program, and could be counted on to leave voicemail messages over two minutes in length. When asked to recount her medical history as a result of numerous doctor's visits over the past 14 months, her support team would settle in for the long haul, knowing she wouldn't leave out a single detail. Most importantly, Carol was a loving wife, mom, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend. She did not judge, never had a bad word to say about anyone, and was adored by all who met her. Her love for those who knew her was unconditional, and she was in so many ways the key to the people we have become. In the words of a friend she met during the last stages of her life, "this world has lost one of its best, but heaven gained an angel." Carol is survived by her husband of almost 49 years George W. Place; six children, Nancy Kopack and husband Bill of Westbrook, Elizabeth Place and husband Michael Klauer of Landisburg, Pa., Bill Place and wife Julie of Pittsburgh, Pa., Robert Place and wife Heather of Redding, Calif., John Suitor and wife Gail of Boulder, Colo., and Andy Place and wife Gina of Westwood, Mass,; five brothers and sisters, Elliott Worcester and wife Sallie of Raymond, Jacquie Cohen of Powder Springs, Ga., Paul Worcester and wife Janet of Plymouth, Mass., Beth Godino and husband Jim of Dallas, Ga., and Wynne Snell and husband Colin of Bedford, N.H.; 20 grandchildren, Sam Drucker, Laura Kopack, Karen Kopack, Jim Kopack, Sarah McNally, Emily Sullivan, Benjamin Klauer, Adam Klauer, Grace Klauer, Lucas Klauer, William Place, Allison Place, Jennifer Place, Ryan Place, Elizabeth Suitor, Madison Suitor, Catherine Suitor, Avery Place, Molly Place, and Elly Place; and 14 great-grandchildren.Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Ann's Episcopal Church, 40 Windham Center Rd., Windham, Maine, 04062. To leave condolences, and to participate in Carol's online tribute, visit Www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com . Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in memory of Carol Place to the Outreach Programs at St. Ann's Episcopal Church Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com