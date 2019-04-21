BRUNSWICK - Carol Brickett Freeman passed away April 9, 2019. She was born in Newton, Mass. on Oct. 20, 1935 to Marion Hoyt Brickett and Allan Eastman Brickett.On Aug. 24, 1957, she married William Horne Freeman in Wellesley Hills, Mass.Carol is survived by her son, the Rev. Bruce A. Freeman and his wife Dana of Los Angeles, Calif., her daughter, Meredith and her husband Scott Caple of South Berwick, and her daughter, Jane Freeman and her husband John Lynch of Markleeville, Calif.. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Audrey Freeman, Aaron Caple, Nathaniel Freeman, Alden Caple and Carl Freeman.A memorial service and inurnment in the memorial garden will be held on Saturday, April 27, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1100 Washington St., Bath, at 4 p.m. Arrangements are by Stetson's Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick, Me. 04011 where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.comMemorial donations in Carol Freeman's name may be made to:"The ThorntonOaks Singers" Thornton Oaks 25 Thornton Way Brunswick, ME 04011 or: Mt. Holyoke College Office of Advancement 50 College St.South Hadley, MA 01075 mtholyoke.edu/go/mhcgive
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019