Carol lived in Massachusetts until she moved to Southern California in 1964. She was an entrepreneur, owning and operating Christopher Scott's Toy and Flower shops. She lived in California for 27 years.



Carol returned to the East Coast in 1991, and worked for Rainbow Toys for 23 years. She was a capable multi-tasker, an accomplished buyer, organizer, and sales associate. She was a mentor to the other employees, as well as a store stylist, handling all the displays and arrangements in the store.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Ernest Paluca and Dan Paluca. She leaves behind her two sons, Scott Morrison and his wife Marcia (of California), Christopher Morrison and his wife Carole (of Maine), grandchildren, Lauren Jue-Morrison, Charles Finks (of Maine), and Clarissa Finks (of Vermont), sister, Mary (Paluca) Pomeroy, sister-in-law Carol Paluca, several nieces and nephews, and friends in Maine.



Carol loved the natural world. She would delight at seeing the ocean in all its moods, the simple beauty in clouds passing overhead or the wind stirring the trees. One could tell she was most at peace when enjoying nature.



Carol was a loving and supportive mother, wife, friend and mentor. She brightened the lives of many with her simple acts of kindness and considerate ways.



In addition to her children and family, her co-workers and friends at Rainbow Toys, in Falmouth, Maine (truly extended family), were an important part of her day to day life. They were with her to the end, driving her to appointments, shopping, helping in any way they could in her efforts to overcome the challenges of cancer. She could not have asked for a more loving and supportive group of friends.



The world is a better place for having had Carol Morrison in it. She will be missed by many.



