PORTLAND - Carol Ann Mills, 80, died Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019, at her residence.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann Mills.
She was born in Portland July 13, 1938, a daughter of the late Arthur G. Sr. and Mary McGovern Smith attending and graduating from local schools.
She had retired after several years as a cashier at Hannaford Bros. Carol enjoyed knitting, NASCAR, golf and had been a communicant of The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
She was predeceased by her husband, James William Mills, and two brothers, Arthur G. Smith, Jr. and Clifford E. Smith. She is survived by a brother-in-law, Charles J. Mills of South Portland, a sister-in-law, Mary Mahoney of Cape Elizabeth; many nieces and nephews; and her dear friends, Bob Schwartz, Paula and Michael Anton, Tony Verdelli, Lillian Green and Edward Beecher.
A memorial mass will be held for Carol in April at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with burial at Brooklawn Memorial Park.
Arrangements are being handled by Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland. Please visit wwwjonesrichandbarnes for further information and to sign Carol's guest book.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019