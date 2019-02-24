Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann Mills. View Sign

PORTLAND - Carol Ann Mills, 80, died Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019, at her residence.



She was born in Portland July 13, 1938, a daughter of the late Arthur G. Sr. and Mary McGovern



She had retired after several years as a cashier at Hannaford Bros. Carol enjoyed knitting, NASCAR, golf and had been a communicant of The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.



She was predeceased by her husband, James William Mills, and two brothers, Arthur G. Smith, Jr. and Clifford E. Smith. She is survived by a brother-in-law, Charles J. Mills of South Portland, a sister-in-law, Mary Mahoney of Cape Elizabeth; many nieces and nephews; and her dear friends, Bob Schwartz, Paula and Michael Anton, Tony Verdelli, Lillian Green and Edward Beecher.



A memorial mass will be held for Carol in April at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with burial at Brooklawn Memorial Park.



Arrangements are being handled by Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland. Please visit wwwjonesrichandbarnes for further information and to sign Carol's guest book.







PORTLAND - Carol Ann Mills, 80, died Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019, at her residence.She was born in Portland July 13, 1938, a daughter of the late Arthur G. Sr. and Mary McGovern Smith attending and graduating from local schools.She had retired after several years as a cashier at Hannaford Bros. Carol enjoyed knitting, NASCAR, golf and had been a communicant of The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.She was predeceased by her husband, James William Mills, and two brothers, Arthur G. Smith, Jr. and Clifford E. Smith. She is survived by a brother-in-law, Charles J. Mills of South Portland, a sister-in-law, Mary Mahoney of Cape Elizabeth; many nieces and nephews; and her dear friends, Bob Schwartz, Paula and Michael Anton, Tony Verdelli, Lillian Green and Edward Beecher.A memorial mass will be held for Carol in April at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with burial at Brooklawn Memorial Park.Arrangements are being handled by Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland. Please visit wwwjonesrichandbarnes for further information and to sign Carol's guest book. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home

Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close