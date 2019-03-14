Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PORTLAND - Carol Ann Malia, 83, passed away peacefully listening to her Irish music on March 12, 2019.



She was born in April of 1935, in Portland, the daughter of the late John and Gladys (Sinclair) Malia, Sr.



She graduated from Portland High School and she was proudly employed at the New England Telephone Company as a telephone operator and supervisor for over 35 years.



Carol served as President and Vice President of the Telephone Pioneers Life Member Club as well as



Carol had a passion for painting, cross stitch and sewing. Carol traveled extensively through Europe which gave her the opportunities to visit her pen pal, Jean, whom she was a pen pal with since age 11.



She was predeceased by her brother John Malia, Jr., and a sister Shirley Malia Kirk. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Carol Wallace and Charles "Chuck" Kirk, Janet Malia-Descoteaux and Patrick Malia and their families; grandnieces and nephews, Alex, Matt, Libby, Emmy, Danielle, and John, who will miss their Aunt Ta-Ta.



Visiting hours will be held from 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday, March 15, at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland, ME. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, at the Funeral Home followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave, Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Carol's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit



Memorial contributions made in Carol's memory can be made to the:



Gosnell Memorial



Hospice House



Hospice of



Southern Maine



180 US Route 1 STE 1



Scarborough, ME 04074 or:



The Salvation Army



297 Cumberland Ave.



Portland, ME 04101







PORTLAND - Carol Ann Malia, 83, passed away peacefully listening to her Irish music on March 12, 2019.She was born in April of 1935, in Portland, the daughter of the late John and Gladys (Sinclair) Malia, Sr.She graduated from Portland High School and she was proudly employed at the New England Telephone Company as a telephone operator and supervisor for over 35 years.Carol served as President and Vice President of the Telephone Pioneers Life Member Club as well as The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary. She was also served as a chairperson of the yearly Fabric Fair Fundraiser.Carol had a passion for painting, cross stitch and sewing. Carol traveled extensively through Europe which gave her the opportunities to visit her pen pal, Jean, whom she was a pen pal with since age 11.She was predeceased by her brother John Malia, Jr., and a sister Shirley Malia Kirk. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Carol Wallace and Charles "Chuck" Kirk, Janet Malia-Descoteaux and Patrick Malia and their families; grandnieces and nephews, Alex, Matt, Libby, Emmy, Danielle, and John, who will miss their Aunt Ta-Ta.Visiting hours will be held from 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday, March 15, at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland, ME. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, at the Funeral Home followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave, Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Carol's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com Memorial contributions made in Carol's memory can be made to the:Gosnell MemorialHospice HouseHospice ofSouthern Maine180 US Route 1 STE 1Scarborough, ME 04074 or:The Salvation Army297 Cumberland Ave.Portland, ME 04101 Funeral Home Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services

172 State Street

Portland , ME 04101

207-773-6511 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Salvation Army Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com