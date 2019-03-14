PORTLAND - Carol Ann Malia, 83, passed away peacefully listening to her Irish music on March 12, 2019.
She was born in April of 1935, in Portland, the daughter of the late John and Gladys (Sinclair) Malia, Sr.
She graduated from Portland High School and she was proudly employed at the New England Telephone Company as a telephone operator and supervisor for over 35 years.
Carol served as President and Vice President of the Telephone Pioneers Life Member Club as well as The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary. She was also served as a chairperson of the yearly Fabric Fair Fundraiser.
Carol had a passion for painting, cross stitch and sewing. Carol traveled extensively through Europe which gave her the opportunities to visit her pen pal, Jean, whom she was a pen pal with since age 11.
She was predeceased by her brother John Malia, Jr., and a sister Shirley Malia Kirk. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Carol Wallace and Charles "Chuck" Kirk, Janet Malia-Descoteaux and Patrick Malia and their families; grandnieces and nephews, Alex, Matt, Libby, Emmy, Danielle, and John, who will miss their Aunt Ta-Ta.
Visiting hours will be held from 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday, March 15, at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland, ME. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, at the Funeral Home followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave, Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Carol's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Memorial contributions made in Carol's memory can be made to the:
Gosnell Memorial
Hospice House
Hospice of
Southern Maine
180 US Route 1 STE 1
Scarborough, ME 04074 or:
The Salvation Army
297 Cumberland Ave.
Portland, ME 04101
Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
172 State Street
Portland, ME 04101
207-773-6511
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 14, 2019