MANTON, Mich. - Carol Ann Hicks of Manton, Mich., formerly of Scarborough, passed away March 28, 2019, at Autumnwood of McBain. She was 56. Carol was born July 23, 1962, in Portland, to Robert Charles and Charlene Flora (Ballard) Hicks.She is survived by her siblings, Susan (Garry) Marcum of Cadillac, Mich., Robert (Nancy) Hicks of East Waterboro, Charlene (David) Manley of Crestline, Calif., Roger (Doris) Hicks of Hollis, Val (Mike) O'Neill of Manton; many nieces and nephews; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Stephen D. Hicks.Services at Emmanuel Lutheran Church will be announced at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann Hicks.
Peterson Funeral Home, McBain Chapel
212 East Maple Street
McBain, MI 49657
(231) 825- 2361
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 3, 2019