RAYMOND - Carol A. (Crosman) Fogg, 74, of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Raymond Pond, Maine, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, with her three daughters by her side, in Raymond. She was born Oct. 3, 1944, the daughter of Iverne (Roberts) Jensen and Russell Crosman. She was a deacon of the East Raymond Chapel and the Alligator Park Chapel. She worked for many years in the banking industry and alongside her husband in their business, Lakes Region Property Management Company. She was a past member of Eastern Star, in Ellsworth, Maine. She was very involved in missionary work in Florida - working with literacy programs and the shoe box Christmas packages for the Immokalee Migrant Workers Program. She organized, prepared and presented the annual Remembrance Celebration at Alligator Park. She participated in various care package programs to support our soldiers overseas. She was involved with the Age-Friendly Raymond program. She was predeceased in 2016, by her husband of 54 years, Robert L. Fogg; her mother, Ivy and her husband, Al Jensen; her father, Russell; two sisters, Edith and Barbara.She is survived by her stepmother, Jean Bowles; sisters and brothers, Beverly, Alan, Deborah, Pamela, Dean and Forest; daughters, Dianna and husband, Wayne Martin; Bethany and husband, Jeff Clark; and Roberta Fogg and partner, Michael MacArthur; seven grandchildren: Lindsay, Hilary, Steven, Alex, Tomie, Greg and Jeffrey (JD); 12 great-grandchildren: Zachary, Natalie, Jensen, Nevan, Jemma, Mckenna, Bentley, Autumn, Amelia, Jack, Jericho and Charlotte; one great-great-granddaughter, Aubrey; and many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family members, as well as her beloved family at Alligator Park. "Your life was a blessing,your memory a treasure.You are lovedbeyond words,missed beyond measure."A celebration of life will be held at the Casco Village Church UCC, 942 Meadow Road, Casco, Maine, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow in the vestry. Online condolences may be left for the family at: hallfuneralhome.net .The family wants to extend our deepest thank you to Northern Light, Home Care and Hospice for the compassion and guidance you showed our mother and each of us through this most difficult time. A very special thank you to Vanessa and Judy.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made toThe East Raymond Chapel394 Webbs Mills RoadRaymond, ME 04071 Funeral Home Hall Funeral Home, Inc.

165 Quaker Ridge Road

Casco , ME 04015

