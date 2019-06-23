Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Samuel Wilde Memorial Chapel 672 Stevens Ave. Portland , ME View Map Send Flowers Burial 2:00 PM Brooklawn Memorial Cemetery 2002 Congress St. Portland , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WALLACE, Idaho - Carmine J. Cartonio Sr., 70, passed away June 10, 2019, with his loving wife at his side. He was born in Augusta to Ralph A. and Marguerite (Bolduc) Cartonio.



He grew up in Portland and worked for Snows Cannery, B & M Baked Beans and Brinks. He later moved to California where he became an armored driver for Loomis and transferred to Spokane Valley, Wash. until he retired.



He married Sandy Shearar in 1996 and they resided in Idaho after their retirement. They enjoyed traveling in their motorhome. Carmine loved being outdoors; he enjoyed fishing and camping on the St. Joe River as well hunting in his early years.



He was predeceased by his father Ralph A. Cartonio and daughter Terry Jean Hebert.



He is survived by his wife Sandy Cartonio of Wallace, Idaho; his mother Marguerite Cartonio of Portland; his children Carmine Cartonio Jr., Anthony and his wife Crystal Cartonio all of Sanford, Angelena Madhav of Frisco, Texas; grandchildren Johnathon and Kalie Cartonio, Anasuya and Sukanya Madhav; great-granddaughter Braylynn Cartonio; siblings, Geraldine Dow, Carolyn LaCroix, Delsie Reny, Joseph Cartonio, Diane Peterson, Alice Downer, Patrick Cartonio, Rosemarie Dynda, William Cartonio; as well many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to his loving, devoted wife Sandy and to the Schneidmller house of Couer D'Alene ID for the love, compassion, care and dignity you provided Carmine in his final days.



A gathering will be held on Thursday, June 27, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Samuel Wilde Memorial Chapel, 672 Stevens Ave., Portland (Evergreen cemetery).



Burial at 2 p.m., Brooklawn Memorial Cemetery, 2002 Congress St., Portland.







