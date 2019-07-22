HOLLIS - Carlene R. Benton, 80, passed away on July 19, 2019 in Portland after a period of declining health.
She is predeceased by her husband, Irving "Carl" Benton; her brother, Ivory Goodwin; a grandson, Travis McGlinchey; and a great-grandchild, Braxton Deuel.
Carlene is survived by her daughters, Crystal McGlinchey and her husband David of Hollis and Cheryl Davis of Bar Mills; grandchildren, Michael Davis and Ashley Deuel; and great-grandchildren, Shayla Atkins and Bristol and Sailor Deuel.
No services will be held per her request.
Online condolence messages can submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 22, 2019