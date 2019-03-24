|
PORTLAND - Carl "Carloosd" Tarpinian, 95 a lifelong resident of Portland and longtime local grocer, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on March 19, 2019. Carl was born on Oct. 10, 1923, in Portland, the son of Ohannes and Durick (Bardarchian) Tarpinian. He was a graduate of Portland High School, class of 1941. After graduation, Carl enlisted in the United States Army, stationed in Burma and was a proud World War II Veteran. Once he returned home to Portland, he joined his brother, Carlton, in their family store, The Amergian Brothers on Chestnut Street. For the next 40 years, Carl, along with his brother, poured their heart and soul into creating a local family business. Carl met the love of his life, Mary Blanche Tetrault, in 1946 and wed on Oct. 17, 1948, at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland, Maine. Carl and Blanche were married 53 wonderful years and raised three children, a son and two daughters. After retiring in 1988 and selling the local store, Carl began a 28-year career at Shaw's Northgate. There he met friends that became a second family to him and retired for a second time at the youthful age of 92. Carl's favorite pastimes included watching college football, the New York Giants, watching movies and doing the daily crossword puzzle in the Press Herald, all while smoking his favorite cigars. He loved spending time at home with his beloved cocker spaniel, Allie. She quickly became a loyal companion for 16 years.Carl was preceded by his beloved wife, Mary Blanche Tarpinian; his parents, Ohannes and Durick Tarpinian; his brother, Carlton Tarpinian; sister, Maryam Williams; and his loving daughter, Carleen J. Larsen. He is survived by his son, Michael J. Tarpinian and wife, Nancy, of Westbrook; daughter, Jayne M. Heatley and partner, Roger Leblanc, of Saco; son-in-law, Fred Larsen of Utah; and brother-in-law, Robert Tetrault and wife, Fran, of Portland; eight grandchildren, Britney L. Cantrell and fiancé, Patrick Dennison, of Saco, Daniele C. Heatley of Portland, Jana Tarpinian and husband, Josh Wood, of Cape Elizabeth, Rebecca Tarpinian and wife, Frayla, of Windham, Chris Larsen and wife, Annalee, Jay Larsen and wife, Shyla, Patrick Larsen and wife, Andrea, and Peter Larsen and wife, Whitney all of Utah. Carl had 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the medical and nursing staff at Mercy Hospital, The Cedars, and Northern Light Homecare and Hospice for their loving care and expertise. A Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. Burial with military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Carl's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence, please visit, www.athutchins.com.Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to:The Opportunity Alliance50 Lydia LaneSouth Portland, ME 04106
A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland
660 Brighton Avenue
Portland, ME 04102
207-878-3246
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 24, 2019
