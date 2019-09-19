BUXTON - Calvin N. Rickman, 66, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Sept. 16, 2019 after a period of declining health.He was born in Rhinebeck, N.Y. on Nov. 28, 1952, a son of the late Norman and Irene (Woods) Rickman.Calvin is survived by his beloved wife Joyce (Eldred) Rickman; children Nathan Rickman and his wife Heather of Prospect, Jennifer Larson and her husband John of Gorham, and Karen Ryan and her husband Gregory of Limington; siblings George Rickman and his wife Donna of South Carolina and Betty Stoll and her husband Henry of South Carolina; grandchildren James, Isa, Penelope, John III, Zoe, Jessica, Ashley, and Savanah; great- grandchildren Brandi, Thomas, Pete, Grayson, and Gracelynn; his "sister" Mary "Bear" Bounton of New York, sister-in-law-Sharon Clements, and brothers-in-law Sonny Eldred and David Eldred. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 19, 2019