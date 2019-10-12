Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jordan-Fernald Funeral Home 113 Franklin Street Ellsworth , ME 04605 (207)-667-2521 Memorial service 11:00 AM Jordan-Fernald Funeral Home 113 Franklin Street Ellsworth , ME View Map Obituary

PROSPECT HARBOR - Calvin La Forrest Stinson Jr., known to many as "Trug", passed away peacefully on Oct. 10, 2019, with family members by his side. He was born Feb 3, 1928, at Stinson Hospital, Bangor, Maine



He studied at public schools in Prospect Harbor before attending and graduating from Higgins Classical Institute 1946. He then went on to study business at University of Maine at Orono graduating 1949.



Cal was then drafted to serve in the



Cal spent many years bowling with friends on the Herring Chokers Team in Ellsworth. He golfed avidly at both White Birches and Jordan River Country Club. His major love was Trap Shooting which he began doing with his dad during the end of high school. He excelled and traveled the country competing in year around events. He was inducted into the Maine State Sports Hall of Fame (1993), then inducted into the National Trapshooting Hall of Fame (2013), and finally the newly created Maine State Trapshooting Hall of Fame (2018).



Cal will be remembered for being a jokester, his sense of humor, and a gentleman, but, mostly for that smile and mischievous twinkle in his eye.



He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ilene Stinson; children, Susan and spouse, George Field of Savannah, Texas, Lisa and spouse, Randy McLain of Orrington, Maine, Joanne and spouse, Beth Cormier, of Raymond, Maine, and Mike and spouse, Martha Stinson, of Alexandria, Va.; grandchildren, Jordan (Devin Fitzpatrick), Meghan (Kevin Schwenk), Kyle (Meagan Dearborn), Cade Stinson and Elena Stinson; great-grandchildren, Beckett Fitzpatrick, Abaigeal Fitzpatrick and Parker Schwenk; brother, Charles Stinson and brother-in-law, Arnold Francis; many nieces and nephews and their families. He is now at peace with his family before him, parents, Calvin Sr. and Marion Stinson; sisters, Eva and husband, Carl Wight, Ida and husband, Richard Trenholm, Joyce and husband, Dana Stratton, and Lou Ann Francis; sister-in-law, Orice Stinson; and especially son, Stephen Stinson.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Oct. 18, 2019, at Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St., Ellsworth. Interment to be private at the Prospect Harbor Cemetery.



Condolences may be expressed at



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the:



Stephen J. Stinson Memorial Scholarship Fund



c/o Mike Stinson



3006 Bryan Street



Alexandria, VA 22302



or the



Dorcas Library



P O Box 167



Prospect Harbor, ME 04669







PROSPECT HARBOR - Calvin La Forrest Stinson Jr., known to many as "Trug", passed away peacefully on Oct. 10, 2019, with family members by his side. He was born Feb 3, 1928, at Stinson Hospital, Bangor, MaineHe studied at public schools in Prospect Harbor before attending and graduating from Higgins Classical Institute 1946. He then went on to study business at University of Maine at Orono graduating 1949.Cal was then drafted to serve in the Korean War , 1951-1952. He returned to Prospect Harbor where he worked in the family business; serving as both president and the treasurer until its sale in 1990.Cal spent many years bowling with friends on the Herring Chokers Team in Ellsworth. He golfed avidly at both White Birches and Jordan River Country Club. His major love was Trap Shooting which he began doing with his dad during the end of high school. He excelled and traveled the country competing in year around events. He was inducted into the Maine State Sports Hall of Fame (1993), then inducted into the National Trapshooting Hall of Fame (2013), and finally the newly created Maine State Trapshooting Hall of Fame (2018).Cal will be remembered for being a jokester, his sense of humor, and a gentleman, but, mostly for that smile and mischievous twinkle in his eye.He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ilene Stinson; children, Susan and spouse, George Field of Savannah, Texas, Lisa and spouse, Randy McLain of Orrington, Maine, Joanne and spouse, Beth Cormier, of Raymond, Maine, and Mike and spouse, Martha Stinson, of Alexandria, Va.; grandchildren, Jordan (Devin Fitzpatrick), Meghan (Kevin Schwenk), Kyle (Meagan Dearborn), Cade Stinson and Elena Stinson; great-grandchildren, Beckett Fitzpatrick, Abaigeal Fitzpatrick and Parker Schwenk; brother, Charles Stinson and brother-in-law, Arnold Francis; many nieces and nephews and their families. He is now at peace with his family before him, parents, Calvin Sr. and Marion Stinson; sisters, Eva and husband, Carl Wight, Ida and husband, Richard Trenholm, Joyce and husband, Dana Stratton, and Lou Ann Francis; sister-in-law, Orice Stinson; and especially son, Stephen Stinson.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Oct. 18, 2019, at Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St., Ellsworth. Interment to be private at the Prospect Harbor Cemetery.Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the:Stephen J. Stinson Memorial Scholarship Fundc/o Mike Stinson3006 Bryan StreetAlexandria, VA 22302or theDorcas LibraryP O Box 167Prospect Harbor, ME 04669 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Korean War Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com