PROSPECT HARBOR - Calvin La Forrest Stinson Jr., known to many as "Trug", passed away peacefully on Oct. 10, 2019, with family members by his side. He was born Feb 3, 1928, at Stinson Hospital, Bangor, Maine
He studied at public schools in Prospect Harbor before attending and graduating from Higgins Classical Institute 1946. He then went on to study business at University of Maine at Orono graduating 1949.
Cal was then drafted to serve in the Korean War, 1951-1952. He returned to Prospect Harbor where he worked in the family business; serving as both president and the treasurer until its sale in 1990.
Cal spent many years bowling with friends on the Herring Chokers Team in Ellsworth. He golfed avidly at both White Birches and Jordan River Country Club. His major love was Trap Shooting which he began doing with his dad during the end of high school. He excelled and traveled the country competing in year around events. He was inducted into the Maine State Sports Hall of Fame (1993), then inducted into the National Trapshooting Hall of Fame (2013), and finally the newly created Maine State Trapshooting Hall of Fame (2018).
Cal will be remembered for being a jokester, his sense of humor, and a gentleman, but, mostly for that smile and mischievous twinkle in his eye.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ilene Stinson; children, Susan and spouse, George Field of Savannah, Texas, Lisa and spouse, Randy McLain of Orrington, Maine, Joanne and spouse, Beth Cormier, of Raymond, Maine, and Mike and spouse, Martha Stinson, of Alexandria, Va.; grandchildren, Jordan (Devin Fitzpatrick), Meghan (Kevin Schwenk), Kyle (Meagan Dearborn), Cade Stinson and Elena Stinson; great-grandchildren, Beckett Fitzpatrick, Abaigeal Fitzpatrick and Parker Schwenk; brother, Charles Stinson and brother-in-law, Arnold Francis; many nieces and nephews and their families. He is now at peace with his family before him, parents, Calvin Sr. and Marion Stinson; sisters, Eva and husband, Carl Wight, Ida and husband, Richard Trenholm, Joyce and husband, Dana Stratton, and Lou Ann Francis; sister-in-law, Orice Stinson; and especially son, Stephen Stinson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Oct. 18, 2019, at Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St., Ellsworth. Interment to be private at the Prospect Harbor Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the:
Stephen J. Stinson Memorial Scholarship Fund
c/o Mike Stinson
3006 Bryan Street
Alexandria, VA 22302
or the
Dorcas Library
P O Box 167
Prospect Harbor, ME 04669
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 12, 2019
