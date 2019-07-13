Calista A. Jones

Service Information
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA
17038
(717)-865-5215
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Indiantown National Cemetery
Annville, PA
Obituary

MYERSTOWN, Pa. - Calista A. Jones, 85, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Stone Ridge Towne Centre, Myerstown. She was the wife of Kenneth W. Jones LCdr, USN Ret. of Myerstown. They had just celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on June 22, 2019.

Born in Portland, Maine, on May 21, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Leona P. (Towle) Morong. Calista graduated from Portland High School with the class of 1952. She worked as a legal stenographer for Verrill Dana Attorneys at Law in New England. She also was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, sewing, ceramics, military lifestyle of traveling and seeing new places. Most of all she enjoyed just spending time with her beloved family.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons, Dr. Scott K., husband of Bettina Jones of Landenberg, and Timothy W., husband of Brenda Jones, of Lebanon; grandchildren, Elaina, wife of Maj. Ryan Brock, Carla Jones, Patrick W., husband of Vivian Jones and Cassandra Jones, and great-grandson, Austin Winslow Jones. She was preceded in death by brother, Paul Morong; sisters, Lois J. Brackett and Helen Parmenter.

Graveside service will be on Monday, July 15, at 9:30 a.m., at Indiantown National Cemetery, Annville. A procession will form at 9 a.m., from the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Road, Jonestown, Pa.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions can be made to the

225 N. Michigan Ave.

Floor 17

Chicago, IL 60601

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 13, 2019
