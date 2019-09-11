Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caleb D. Dyer. View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - Caleb D. Dyer, 23, of South Portland, passed away peacefully Sept. 6, 2019.



He was born in Portland, the son of Michael Dyer and Jennifer Webb.



Caleb had a true passion for writing music and playing the guitar. Drawing and painting was one of his great talents. He enjoyed nature and the ocean. He was quite an artist with attention to detail and loved tattooing. Caleb looked forward to going bowling once or twice a week with his dad, only to beat him nine out of 10 times. He started taking up fishing, which he really enjoyed. He taught his mom to forgive, go with the flow and live in the moment. He and his dog, Aleister, had a very special bond.



He had a passion for nice cars, and his dream was to own his own home and have a Lamborghini sitting in the driveway. Caleb worked at Andy's in Portland as a bartender, which was another one of his passions.



Caleb loved and lived more in his short time here than many could live in two lifetimes. He put everything he had into every moment. He was talented in everything he did. He adored his family and friends and he was a very gentle, kind and loyal soul, loved by so many.



Predeceased by his grandfather, Dennis Webb Caleb, he is survived by his mother, Jennifer Webb Dial, her husband, Sean; father, Michael Dyer, his fiancé, Brenda Russo; his sister, Isabelle Dial; grandparents, Caryn Webb of South Portland, Dennis Dyer and wife, Joan, of Scarborough, Mary Lou Dyer and husband, Steve Marston of South Portland, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Visiting hours will be 4-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 14, at the funeral home with a reception to follow at the Hobbs Reception Hall.



Online condolences may be expressed at



In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Animal Refuge League.







SOUTH PORTLAND - Caleb D. Dyer, 23, of South Portland, passed away peacefully Sept. 6, 2019.He was born in Portland, the son of Michael Dyer and Jennifer Webb.Caleb had a true passion for writing music and playing the guitar. Drawing and painting was one of his great talents. He enjoyed nature and the ocean. He was quite an artist with attention to detail and loved tattooing. Caleb looked forward to going bowling once or twice a week with his dad, only to beat him nine out of 10 times. He started taking up fishing, which he really enjoyed. He taught his mom to forgive, go with the flow and live in the moment. He and his dog, Aleister, had a very special bond.He had a passion for nice cars, and his dream was to own his own home and have a Lamborghini sitting in the driveway. Caleb worked at Andy's in Portland as a bartender, which was another one of his passions.Caleb loved and lived more in his short time here than many could live in two lifetimes. He put everything he had into every moment. He was talented in everything he did. He adored his family and friends and he was a very gentle, kind and loyal soul, loved by so many.Predeceased by his grandfather, Dennis Webb Caleb, he is survived by his mother, Jennifer Webb Dial, her husband, Sean; father, Michael Dyer, his fiancé, Brenda Russo; his sister, Isabelle Dial; grandparents, Caryn Webb of South Portland, Dennis Dyer and wife, Joan, of Scarborough, Mary Lou Dyer and husband, Steve Marston of South Portland, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.Visiting hours will be 4-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 14, at the funeral home with a reception to follow at the Hobbs Reception Hall.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Animal Refuge League. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com