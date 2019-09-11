SOUTH PORTLAND - Caleb D. Dyer, 23, of South Portland, passed away peacefully Sept. 6, 2019.
He was born in Portland, the son of Michael Dyer and Jennifer Webb.
Caleb had a true passion for writing music and playing the guitar. Drawing and painting was one of his great talents. He enjoyed nature and the ocean. He was quite an artist with attention to detail and loved tattooing. Caleb looked forward to going bowling once or twice a week with his dad, only to beat him nine out of 10 times. He started taking up fishing, which he really enjoyed. He taught his mom to forgive, go with the flow and live in the moment. He and his dog, Aleister, had a very special bond.
He had a passion for nice cars, and his dream was to own his own home and have a Lamborghini sitting in the driveway. Caleb worked at Andy's in Portland as a bartender, which was another one of his passions.
Caleb loved and lived more in his short time here than many could live in two lifetimes. He put everything he had into every moment. He was talented in everything he did. He adored his family and friends and he was a very gentle, kind and loyal soul, loved by so many.
Predeceased by his grandfather, Dennis Webb Caleb, he is survived by his mother, Jennifer Webb Dial, her husband, Sean; father, Michael Dyer, his fiancé, Brenda Russo; his sister, Isabelle Dial; grandparents, Caryn Webb of South Portland, Dennis Dyer and wife, Joan, of Scarborough, Mary Lou Dyer and husband, Steve Marston of South Portland, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visiting hours will be 4-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 14, at the funeral home with a reception to follow at the Hobbs Reception Hall.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Animal Refuge League.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 11, 2019