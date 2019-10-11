C. Karen (Fairweather) Harris (1935 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for C. Karen (Fairweather) Harris.
Service Information
Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home
199 Woodford Street
Portland, ME
04103
(207)-775-3763
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home
199 Woodford Street
Portland, ME 04103
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
The Catherdral of Immaculate Conception
Congress St.
Portland, ME
View Map
Obituary

PORTLAND - C. Karen (Fairweather) Harris, 84, from Portland passed away on Oct. 8, 2019 after a short illness.

Born in Portland to Charles and Kay Fairweather on May 8, 1935, she grew up in Libbytown and graduated from Deering High School in 1953. She went onto many careers with her favorite being a mother to her four children and Nana to her three grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons Richard (R.B.), Charles and wife Jennifer, Jonathan and wife Sandra, and daughter Katie; as well as her grandchildren Kailey, Sydnee and Jeremy. In addition she is survived by her sisters Ellen Flessner, Sue Borduas and her husband Ted; and an extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Mercy Hospital who treated mom with kindness and dignity during the past few weeks.

The family would like to invite you to a time of visitation on Sunday Oct. 13 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St, Portland, ME 04103. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at The Catherdral of Immaculate Conception on Congress St. Portland. Committal Services will be private at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

Mercy hospital Foundation

c/o Pastoral Care

P O Box 679

Portland, ME 04104

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Portland, ME   (207) 775-3763
funeral home direction icon