PORTLAND - C. Karen (Fairweather) Harris, 84, from Portland passed away on Oct. 8, 2019 after a short illness.
Born in Portland to Charles and Kay Fairweather on May 8, 1935, she grew up in Libbytown and graduated from Deering High School in 1953. She went onto many careers with her favorite being a mother to her four children and Nana to her three grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons Richard (R.B.), Charles and wife Jennifer, Jonathan and wife Sandra, and daughter Katie; as well as her grandchildren Kailey, Sydnee and Jeremy. In addition she is survived by her sisters Ellen Flessner, Sue Borduas and her husband Ted; and an extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Mercy Hospital who treated mom with kindness and dignity during the past few weeks.
The family would like to invite you to a time of visitation on Sunday Oct. 13 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St, Portland, ME 04103. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at The Catherdral of Immaculate Conception on Congress St. Portland. Committal Services will be private at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers,
donations can be made to:
Mercy hospital Foundation
c/o Pastoral Care
P O Box 679
Portland, ME 04104
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 11, 2019