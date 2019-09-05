SCARBOROUGH - Byron A. Morgan Jr., 80, passed away on Sept. 2, 2019 in Portland. The son of Byron A. Morgan Sr. and Julia (Smith) Morgan, he was born in Portland on August 27, 1939. Growing up he enjoyed spending time at his family's cabin on Little Sebago. He worked most of his life for S.D. Warren Paper Company in Westbrook. He also was a volunteer firefighter on Engine 3 at the Pleasantdale Fire Station in South Portland. Family meant a lot to Byron and every year he looked forward to the summers and going to Lake Pemaquid in Damariscotta camping with his family. He enjoyed weekly Saturday night card games of Scatt with his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. He was a wonderful uncle; his nieces and nephews say they will always remember how he made sure they were all always included in ice skating and many other family activities. Every Christmas Byron made each family their own tray of sweets containing peanut butter fudge, peanut butter balls, and needhams. He always had an extra tray of peanut butter balls in the refrigerator for his two granddaughters, Julia, and Brooke. He enjoyed spending time with his granddog, Lexii, and loved to spoil her with treats and gifts. He enjoyed watching the Patriots, NASCAR and going to Ken's Place in Scarborough for clam cakes with family. He was predeceased by his brother Richard Morgan, and his sister Jean McCarthy. He is survived by his wife Joanna Morgan and his daughter Angel Leighton, both of Scarborough; his sons Jeffrey and Daniel Morgan and their families; his brother Wayne Morgan, and his wife Irene of Hollis, his sister Barbara Thurlow of Florida; his granddaughters Julia Leighton and Brooke Leighton; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at 10 a.m., at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St. Portland. Arrangements are under the care of A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, Portland. Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Byron's tribute page and to sign his online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Byron's memory to the: 51 US Route 1, # M Scarborough ME 07074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 5, 2019