FRYEBURG - Burton L. Chaplin, 81, of Fryeburg, Maine, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on Nov. 19, 1937, in Bridgton, Maine, son of Gertrude and Alton Chaplin. He attended local schools and graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1956. From 1957-1961, he served in the Navy, where he trained as an electrician. He was involved in the community as President of the Fryeburg Academy Alumni Association, Chairman of Trustees at the Fryeburg New Church, President of the Fryeburg-Lovell Jaycees, member of the Fryeburg Budget Committee, Parks and Recreation Commission, Fryeburg Fire Department, Planning Board, and was also Past Master of Pythagorean Lodge No. 11 AF & AM. He is survived by his wife, Renie Chaplin of Fryeburg, Maine; their sons, Michael Chaplin and his wife, Cathy, of Standish, Maine; and Jeff Chaplin and his wife, Diane, of Vestal, N.Y.; his brothers, Robert Chaplin and Kenneth Chaplin; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Shirley Chaplin, John Chaplin, Earl Chaplin, Charles Chaplin and Lawrence Chaplin. A memorial service will be held at The Fryeburg New Church at 12 Oxford St., in Fryeburg, on July 6, at 11 a.m.
Gifts may be made in his memory to:
The Fryeburg New Church (fryeburgnewchurch.org) and The ().
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 4, 2019