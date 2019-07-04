Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Burton L. Chaplin. View Sign Obituary

FRYEBURG - Burton L. Chaplin, 81, of Fryeburg, Maine, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on Nov. 19, 1937, in Bridgton, Maine, son of Gertrude and Alton Chaplin. He attended local schools and graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1956. From 1957-1961, he served in the Navy, where he trained as an electrician. He was involved in the community as President of the Fryeburg Academy Alumni Association, Chairman of Trustees at the Fryeburg New Church, President of the Fryeburg-Lovell Jaycees, member of the Fryeburg Budget Committee, Parks and Recreation Commission, Fryeburg Fire Department, Planning Board, and was also Past Master of Pythagorean Lodge No. 11 AF & AM. He is survived by his wife, Renie Chaplin of Fryeburg, Maine; their sons, Michael Chaplin and his wife, Cathy, of Standish, Maine; and Jeff Chaplin and his wife, Diane, of Vestal, N.Y.; his brothers, Robert Chaplin and Kenneth Chaplin; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Shirley Chaplin, John Chaplin, Earl Chaplin, Charles Chaplin and Lawrence Chaplin. A memorial service will be held at The Fryeburg New Church at 12 Oxford St., in Fryeburg, on July 6, at 11 a.m.



Gifts may be made in his memory to:



The Fryeburg New Church (







FRYEBURG - Burton L. Chaplin, 81, of Fryeburg, Maine, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on Nov. 19, 1937, in Bridgton, Maine, son of Gertrude and Alton Chaplin. He attended local schools and graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1956. From 1957-1961, he served in the Navy, where he trained as an electrician. He was involved in the community as President of the Fryeburg Academy Alumni Association, Chairman of Trustees at the Fryeburg New Church, President of the Fryeburg-Lovell Jaycees, member of the Fryeburg Budget Committee, Parks and Recreation Commission, Fryeburg Fire Department, Planning Board, and was also Past Master of Pythagorean Lodge No. 11 AF & AM. He is survived by his wife, Renie Chaplin of Fryeburg, Maine; their sons, Michael Chaplin and his wife, Cathy, of Standish, Maine; and Jeff Chaplin and his wife, Diane, of Vestal, N.Y.; his brothers, Robert Chaplin and Kenneth Chaplin; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Shirley Chaplin, John Chaplin, Earl Chaplin, Charles Chaplin and Lawrence Chaplin. A memorial service will be held at The Fryeburg New Church at 12 Oxford St., in Fryeburg, on July 6, at 11 a.m.Gifts may be made in his memory to:The Fryeburg New Church ( fryeburgnewchurch.org ) and The ( ). Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.