Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce William Rust. View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel 434 River Road Windham , ME 04062 (207)-892-6342 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel 434 River Road Windham , ME 04062 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First Parish Church 1 Church Street Gorham , ME View Map Obituary

BRIDGTON – Bruce William Rust, 63, died on September 27, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House following a brief battle with lung cancer.



He was born in Beverly, Massachusetts, the son of William W. Rust and the late Charlotte Susan (Blake) Rust. Bruce graduated from Gorham High School in 1974. He was a member of the G.H.S. New England soccer champions in 1972.



He married Valerie Chaisson Rust in December 1981 and settled in Sebago for 25 years before moving to Bridgton. His love for soccer and baseball continued with his three children while coaching their school teams in both Sebago and Bridgton recreation.



His daughter, Allyson Chaar and husband, Omar Chaar, reside in Gorham with his first grandson, Xavier Chaar. His oldest son, William J. Rust resides in Auburn, N.H., and was married just two days after his death to Dr. Amy Landry of Salem, N.H. His youngest son, Michael Rust, resides in Norway, Maine, following his graduation from Maine Maritime Academy in May that Bruce was fortunate to attend. He resides with girlfriend, Arianna LaVoie and Bruce's second grandson, Braxton Rust.



Bruce was a devoted father and loving husband who worked hard to raise three college graduates while restoring his 1850s home. He enjoyed vegetable gardens and the challenge to keep deer and critters from devouring it all before harvest. He loved cooking on his smoker and was a master chef of smoked pork and chicken. His passion of cooking also included baking bread and specialty desserts. Bruce was also a member of Harmony Masonic Lodge in Gorham.



Surviving in addition to his wife and children are many siblings, in-laws, cousins and nieces and nephews who all spent time with him during his final weeks.



Visiting hours will be 5-8 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham.



Funeral service will be 11 a.m., on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the First Parish Church, 1 Church Street, Gorham.



To express condolences and to participate in Bruce's online tribute, please visit



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Hospice of Southern Maine



180 US Route One



Scarborough, ME 04074



or made online at



www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/give.







BRIDGTON – Bruce William Rust, 63, died on September 27, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House following a brief battle with lung cancer.He was born in Beverly, Massachusetts, the son of William W. Rust and the late Charlotte Susan (Blake) Rust. Bruce graduated from Gorham High School in 1974. He was a member of the G.H.S. New England soccer champions in 1972.He married Valerie Chaisson Rust in December 1981 and settled in Sebago for 25 years before moving to Bridgton. His love for soccer and baseball continued with his three children while coaching their school teams in both Sebago and Bridgton recreation.His daughter, Allyson Chaar and husband, Omar Chaar, reside in Gorham with his first grandson, Xavier Chaar. His oldest son, William J. Rust resides in Auburn, N.H., and was married just two days after his death to Dr. Amy Landry of Salem, N.H. His youngest son, Michael Rust, resides in Norway, Maine, following his graduation from Maine Maritime Academy in May that Bruce was fortunate to attend. He resides with girlfriend, Arianna LaVoie and Bruce's second grandson, Braxton Rust.Bruce was a devoted father and loving husband who worked hard to raise three college graduates while restoring his 1850s home. He enjoyed vegetable gardens and the challenge to keep deer and critters from devouring it all before harvest. He loved cooking on his smoker and was a master chef of smoked pork and chicken. His passion of cooking also included baking bread and specialty desserts. Bruce was also a member of Harmony Masonic Lodge in Gorham.Surviving in addition to his wife and children are many siblings, in-laws, cousins and nieces and nephews who all spent time with him during his final weeks.Visiting hours will be 5-8 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham.Funeral service will be 11 a.m., on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the First Parish Church, 1 Church Street, Gorham.To express condolences and to participate in Bruce's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Hospice of Southern Maine180 US Route OneScarborough, ME 04074or made online at Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com