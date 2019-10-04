BRIDGTON – Bruce William Rust, 63, died on September 27, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House following a brief battle with lung cancer.
He was born in Beverly, Massachusetts, the son of William W. Rust and the late Charlotte Susan (Blake) Rust. Bruce graduated from Gorham High School in 1974. He was a member of the G.H.S. New England soccer champions in 1972.
He married Valerie Chaisson Rust in December 1981 and settled in Sebago for 25 years before moving to Bridgton. His love for soccer and baseball continued with his three children while coaching their school teams in both Sebago and Bridgton recreation.
His daughter, Allyson Chaar and husband, Omar Chaar, reside in Gorham with his first grandson, Xavier Chaar. His oldest son, William J. Rust resides in Auburn, N.H., and was married just two days after his death to Dr. Amy Landry of Salem, N.H. His youngest son, Michael Rust, resides in Norway, Maine, following his graduation from Maine Maritime Academy in May that Bruce was fortunate to attend. He resides with girlfriend, Arianna LaVoie and Bruce's second grandson, Braxton Rust.
Bruce was a devoted father and loving husband who worked hard to raise three college graduates while restoring his 1850s home. He enjoyed vegetable gardens and the challenge to keep deer and critters from devouring it all before harvest. He loved cooking on his smoker and was a master chef of smoked pork and chicken. His passion of cooking also included baking bread and specialty desserts. Bruce was also a member of Harmony Masonic Lodge in Gorham.
Surviving in addition to his wife and children are many siblings, in-laws, cousins and nieces and nephews who all spent time with him during his final weeks.
Visiting hours will be 5-8 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the First Parish Church, 1 Church Street, Gorham.
To express condolences and to participate in Bruce's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Hospice of Southern Maine
180 US Route One
Scarborough, ME 04074
or made online at
www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/give.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 4, 2019