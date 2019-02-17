|
YARMOUTH - On Thursday Feb 14, 2019, Bruce Lyman Heywood went home to be with his Lord. He was born April 22, 1938 in Concord, N.H. to Harland (Gus) Heywood and Nathalie Hutchins. He grew up in Freeport and graduated from Freeport High School. He attended classes at USM. In 1957 he enlisted in the US Air Force and served four years at Forbes Air Force Base in Topeka, Kansas as a member of the 40th Armament & Electronics Squadron, Strategic Air Command (SAC).After discharge he proudly served on the Police Force for two years in Topeka, Kansas Bruce returned to Maine in 1964 and began his 34-year career at L.L.Bean where he held a variety of positions and job titles. In 1969 he founded the annual L.L.Bean Children's Fishing Derby. In 1999 he retired as an inventory buyer. That same year he went on to earn his commercial driving license and drove for KrisWay Trucking for 15 years.He was a Past Master of Freeport Masonic Lodge #23, Past District Deputy of the Grand Lodge of Maine, a member of Commandry, Kora Shrine, and Scottish Rite.He was a member of American Legion Post #91 in Yarmouth.Bruce had a wonderful Maine sense of humor and always had a very convincing story to tell but you were on your own to determine if it was factual or not; some of us believing him for years before learning otherwise. He was an avid outdoorsman. He had many friends, enjoyed family time, children, and his grandchildren. He enjoyed summer vacations to Prince Edward Island, dabbling in photography, gardening, and traveling in his motor home with his wife, faithful dog, Casey, and feline companions. He spent a summer volunteering at Priest Lake State Park in Idaho. He traveled to many Civil War sites and was an expert on anything pertaining to the Civil War. On Sept. 3, 1994, Bruce celebrated a second birthday when he received a lifesaving lung transplant at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. He was one of the earliest successful lung transplant recipients and forever grateful to his donor family who made this life saving gift during their sorrowful time. He honored this amazing gift for 24 1/2 years, as a tribute to the power of organ donation. The family wishes to thank all the medical personnel who made his transplant journey so successful. As a committed Christian he was a member of White Pine Community Church where he served as an usher and greeter.He was a caring and compassionate man readily volunteering in the community as a volunteer fire fighter, Sunday School teacher, working with the local road commission, Meals on Wheels, local food bank, literacy volunteer, and reaching out to provide love, fellowship, and a helping hand to anyone in need.He loved spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of over 30 years, Linda Bishop Heywood. His three daughters Genavieve Heywood, her children Henry and Hana Reinhardt of Spokane, Wash., Linda Herling and her husband Doug, their daughter Anna of Bowdoin; Amy Heywood-Smith and her husband Brian their children Hunter and Abigail of Lisbon Falls, stepsons Michael Lindsey, his children Nicole (her sons Robin & Gero) and her brother Daniel both of Germany, his daughter Michaela of Waterville; Dave and his wife Kris and their daughter Emma of Cumberland. His brother Ed Muehlbach and his wife Marilyn of Blaine, Wash. His niece Amy Chandler and her husband Matt of England.You may offer your condolences or stories at www.lindquistfuneralhome.comA celebration of Bruce's life will take place at the Greeley Middle School at 351 Tuttle Road in Cumberland Center, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. A burial in the spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth.In lieu of flowers,contributions may be made in Bruce's name to:Shriners Children'sHospitalhttps://donate.lovetotherescue.org, orfor ChildrenAttn.: Office ofDevelopment, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607 , or toSecond Wind Lung Transplant https://secondwindstl.org, orSecond Windc/o Ken Schanz, President1720 Market St.PO Box 771242Saint Louis, MO 63177
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Lyman Heywood.
Lindquist Funeral Home
1 Mayberry Ln
Yarmouth, ME 04096
(207) 846-4011
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|