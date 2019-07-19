YARMOUTH - On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Bruce Arseneault, loving husband, Dad and Poppi passed away at the age of 70 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
He was born on Feb. 9, 1949 to Yvette Gilbert Arseneault and Edwin Arseneault. He grew up in Pownal and attended school there until high school when he went to Freeport. He received an associate degree in business in 1971. On Dec. 27, 1969 he married Julia Ross of Yarmouth. They raised two children, Paula and Leo.
Bruce had a big heart. He loved spending time with family and friends. He adored his grandsons. Bruce and Julie volunteered for the for over 25 years, Bradbury Mountain for 15 years and Kids that Can for several years. He loved hunting, camping, golf and later in life, fishing with his grandsons. He enjoyed cooking, especially for others. Bruce was an active member of the Independent Order of Oddfellows for over 46 years.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Ed and mother, Yvette. He is survived by his wife, Julie; two children, Leo and Paula Steele and her husband, John; his grandchildren, Evan and Benjamin; his sister, Jo Arseneault Sharrock; and many aunts; cousins; and loving extended family member and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held Sunday July 21 at 1 p.m. at the Unity Lodge, IOOF, 179 Ridgeland Avenue, South Portland. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 19, 2019