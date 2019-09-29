Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 (207)-985-2752 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Rangeley Congregational Church 2 High St Rangeley , ME View Map Obituary

FALMOUTH - Bruce A. Verrill, DMD, died Sept. 20, 2019, peacefully in his home by the ocean after an extended illness.



Bruce was born on Jan. 25, 1955 in Rumford, the only son of Roger and Virginia Verrill. He grew up in Oquossoc, graduated from Rangeley High School, the University of Maine at Orono, and Tufts University School of Dental Medicine.



In 1980 he took over Dr. Leonardo Buck's Dental Office in Bath where he practiced dentistry until his retirement in 2017.



Bruce enjoyed skiing at Sugarloaf Mountain, automobiles of all sorts, and the many friends he encountered along the way in his journey through life. His family appreciates the kindness shown to Bruce these past few years from friends and strangers alike.



Bruce was predeceased by his father Roger Verrill. He is survived by his mother Virginia Verrill of Nashua, N.H.; his sister Brenda Verrill Wingate and her husband Gary Wingate of Nashua, NH; his nieces Katherine Wingate Tarantino and her husband Joseph V. Tarantino of Boston, Mass., Lauren Beth Wingate of Charlestown, Mass., and Natalie Rose Wingate of Chicago, Ill.; his aunt Eleanor Smith, his uncle Robert Stevens and wife June; as well as many cousins and friends around the globe.



Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the Rangeley Congregational Church, 2 High St., Rangeley, ME 04970. Interment will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Rangeley.



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Bruce's Book of Memories Page at



Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.



Please continue sharing random acts of kindness and consider a donation to:



The Rangeley Health and Wellness Center



25 Dallas Hill Rd.



Rangeley, ME 04970







FALMOUTH - Bruce A. Verrill, DMD, died Sept. 20, 2019, peacefully in his home by the ocean after an extended illness.Bruce was born on Jan. 25, 1955 in Rumford, the only son of Roger and Virginia Verrill. He grew up in Oquossoc, graduated from Rangeley High School, the University of Maine at Orono, and Tufts University School of Dental Medicine.In 1980 he took over Dr. Leonardo Buck's Dental Office in Bath where he practiced dentistry until his retirement in 2017.Bruce enjoyed skiing at Sugarloaf Mountain, automobiles of all sorts, and the many friends he encountered along the way in his journey through life. His family appreciates the kindness shown to Bruce these past few years from friends and strangers alike.Bruce was predeceased by his father Roger Verrill. He is survived by his mother Virginia Verrill of Nashua, N.H.; his sister Brenda Verrill Wingate and her husband Gary Wingate of Nashua, NH; his nieces Katherine Wingate Tarantino and her husband Joseph V. Tarantino of Boston, Mass., Lauren Beth Wingate of Charlestown, Mass., and Natalie Rose Wingate of Chicago, Ill.; his aunt Eleanor Smith, his uncle Robert Stevens and wife June; as well as many cousins and friends around the globe.Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the Rangeley Congregational Church, 2 High St., Rangeley, ME 04970. Interment will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Rangeley.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Bruce's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.Please continue sharing random acts of kindness and consider a donation to:The Rangeley Health and Wellness Center25 Dallas Hill Rd.Rangeley, ME 04970 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com