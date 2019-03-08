Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce A. Brann. View Sign





Bruce graduated from Wilton Academy, served with distinction in Vietnam, returned to earn several degrees in education, and continued to spend most of his career as an educator, serving thousands of students over nearly 40 years and ending his career as the long-time principal of Frank H. Harrison Middle School in Yarmouth. As his superintendent shared, Bruce's motto to "have two kinds of days: good days and great days" was shared by more than one colleague.



Outside of school, Bruce was a beloved and loving husband and father. An avid skier, hiker, biker, golfer, tennis player, and doer of countless other outdoor activities, Bruce loved best spending time outside with family and friends, especially his wife and son. Among his favorites were skiing at Sugarloaf, biking and hiking in Acadia, and kayaking the Midcoast waterways.



Bruce was predeceased by two of his three siblings, Sandra Nelson and Barry Brann.



He is survived by his wife, Gayle of Brunswick; and his son, Garrett; his brother, Terry and sister-in-law, Sherrill Brann of Wilton; his in-laws, Robert and Laura Lee Chadwick of Bath, David and Charnette Chadwick of Yarmouth, and Kathy Chadwick of Connecticut; and many beloved nephews and nieces.



Gayle and Garrett invite all who knew and loved Bruce to attend a farewell celebration on March 14 from 3-5 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Freeport, on 5 Park St.



In lieu of flowers, we invite you to consider a donation



in Bruce's name to



Maine Huts and Trails at



www.mainehuts.org/inside/support-us/donate.







