GORHAM - Brittany Lee Rogers, 26, of Gorham, died unexpectedly, Thursday, May 9, 2019. She was born in Portland, June 2, 1992, the daughter of John Rogers and Lynette Meggison.
She graduated Gorham High School in 2010 and attended SMCC receiving her associates degree in liberal studies in 2014.
Brittany enjoyed cheerleading while in school and was known for her wonderful smile and laugh. She was a free spirited loving person. She also had a beautiful singing voice and especially enjoyed making art collages. Brittany was a proud Mother.
She was predeceased by her father, and maternal grandfather, Dale Meggison.
Surviving are her two sons, Griffin and Morris; her mother, Lynette Thomsen; sister, Bridget; brothers, Gary and Cole; maternal grandmother, Jacky Meggison and lots of people who loved her.
A private service will be held for Brittany's close family and friends. To express condolences or to participate in Brittany's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 17, 2019