COLUMBIA - Brian John Davis, 73, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's.



Brian was born at Mercy Hospital in Portland on July 15, 1945, the son of the late Marion Gertrude Timmins and John Joseph Davis. He graduated from Cheverus High School in 1963 and attended college at St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia, Canada and later at the University of Maine in Portland. Brian met his future wife, Gail Webb on a blind date on July 10, 1968 and on Aug. 2, 2019 will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. They were blessed with a son, Jason Matthew Davis on Nov. 28, 1975.



Brian grew up in Portland on Munjoy Hill and had many fond memories of playing near his home at the East End Beach with his brother, Joe. They often organized neighborhood basketball games at "Davis Gardens" at his home on Congress St. Shortly after meeting Gail, Brian was drafted to serve his country as an infantry soldier with the First Air Cavalry in Vietnam. He served approximately nine months when he suffered a 'Million Dollar Wound' on Christmas Eve 1968. He spent Christmas day in a hospital in clean, white sheets and pretty nurses...as prophesized in a dream a month earlier. Brian was awarded a



Brian worked at Union Mutual Life Insurance Company (UNUM) for 29 years before taking early retirement. Much to the surprise of family and friends, Brian and Gail started a new adventure and moved to Columbia, S.C. in 1999. Brian immediately went to work for Blue Cross Blue Shield as a project leader, retiring at the age of 69 in August 2014.



Although he rarely spoke of his love and feelings, he expressed both with actions instead of words with his wife, son, daughter-in-law, granddaughters, family and friends, his country and his God.



Brian is survived by his loving wife, Gail; son, Jason Matthew and his wife, Laurie Jordan; granddaughters, Ella Marie and Avery Grace of Indian Land, S.C. Brian is also survived by his siblings: his brother, Robert Shane and his wife, Jeannie Treat of Grand Island, N.Y., brother, Lawrence Patrick and his wife, Linda Blaisdell of Portland, sister, Marie Elizabeth Davis and her husband, Michael John Sweatt of Portland; eight nieces and nephews; and seven great-nieces and great-nephews. Surviving Davis cousins include Anne Davis Griffin, Barbara Flaherty Connelly, Steve Timmons and Johnny Timmons.



In addition to his parents, Brian was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Daniel Davis and sister-in-law, Jacquelyn McCurdy.



The family would like to express their gratitude to Daybreak Caregivers, Care Patrol, Brookdale of Columbia and Tidewater Hospice for their loving and caring environment for Brian's last days.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3600 Devine Street, Columbia, S.C., with a reception to follow. A graveside ceremony will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco, to be announced at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family.



We will not be holding a wake, so in lieu of flowers please donate to .







