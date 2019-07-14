Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Flanagan. View Sign Service Information Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home 580 Main St Springvale , ME 04083 (207)-324-4104 Obituary

SPRINGVALE - Brian Flanagan passed away peacefully on July 7, 2019, after a 10-year battle with early-onset Alzheimer's Disease. During the last 31 months of his life he was a resident at Avita of Wells where he was lovingly supported by the memory care staff.



Brian was born in Dover, N.H. on July 4, 1950, to Emmet and Mary (Herlihy) Flanagan and attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School where he participated in basketball, track, and cross country. Brian's favorite subject was history. He went on to St. Francis College and received his B.A. in secondary education in 1972. He received his master's degree in educational administration from the University of Southern Maine in 1986.



Brian began his teaching career at Sanford High School in 1972. He taught Social Studies at Sanford for 14 years where he coached the track, basketball, and cross country teams. In 1986, he became the assistant principal at Sanford High School, where he was known for treating his students with dignity and respect. He left Sanford High School in 1992 and began working as an assistant principal at Bonny Eagle High School in Standish. He was then hired as the principal of Somersworth High School in Somersworth, N.H. in 1998 and remained there for 10 years, retiring in 2008. He was named "Principal of the Year" by the National Association of Student Councils in both 2002 and 2004. Brian also owned and operated Flanagan's Driving School in Sanford from 1980-1998.



Brian married his lifelong love, Marlene, on June 24, 1978. They were blessed with three sons, Michael, Brady, and Andrew. Michael is married to Elizabeth and they are the parents of Knox Brian Flanagan and Kennedy Anne Flanagan. Brady is married to Andrea and they are the parents of Emmet James Flanagan. Besides his wife, sons, and grandchildren, Brian is survived by his sisters, Mary Frances Taylor, Rosann Boston, and his brother, Adrien "Joe" Flanagan. Brian is also survived by Robert and Beatrice Roux, his beloved father and mother-in-law, and by the extensive Roux family, where he was always known as the honorary Irishman.



To read Brian's full obituary or to leave a message of condolence please visit



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 18, at 10 a.m., at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Notre Dame Church, 10 Payne Street, Springvale. Burial will be private.



Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.



In lieu of flowers



the Flanagan family is requesting that memorial donations be made to St. Thomas School's



Scholarship Fund



69 North Avenue



Sanford, Maine







