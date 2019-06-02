Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brent Arnold Gordon. View Sign Obituary

HOUSTON, Texas - Brent Arnold Gordon, 52, of Gray and Diboll, Texas, went to be with the Lord, March, 6, 2018 at MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, unexpectedly, five days after hospitalization. Born Aug. 21, 1965 in Lewiston, to Ralph and Wilma Davis Gordon, he grew up in Gray, graduating class of 1984, GNGHS. He was a class marshal, senior class president, played basketball, and many activities.



During high school he worked at Laverdieres Pharmacy and Whitney Tree Service before entering the Army (1984-1988) in Germany and Ft. Hood, Texas. Most of his working career was package delivery, including Maine Delivery Service, FedEx Express (Maine and Florida), Lazership (Massachusetts), FedEx Ground and Home Delivery as a contractor with 21 drivers (Maine and Texas), with son, Zach, owned Luggnutz Garage (Texas), and was also a notary public.



Always very patriotic he loved his country, flag, and God.



A die hard Yankee, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins fan, wearing, with loved dog Tuukka, team jerseys during games.



He enjoyed daily sports, current, local, and world issue discussions with his dad.



Very kind, compassionate, generous and loyal he would put others needs ahead of himself.



His greatest joy was time with family and friends. He adored his grandparents, every aunt and uncle was his favorite. His many cousins were his first playmates and best friends.



He had a very close relationship with sister, Rae Ann and her children. He and Rae Ann communicated daily with an on going phone game, "I love you more", each trying to say it last before hanging up.



Brent loved his happy successful life in Texas where his parents visited six months yearly, a treasured time for all.



In Texas he was blessed to have son, Zach, working beside him and living nearby with wife, Nancy, grandsons, Max and Kai, lovingly calling him Papa, he adored them.



Brent, you are loved and missed every day.



Survivors: parents; son, Zachary (Nancy) Gordon, grandsons, Maximus, Kiran; son, Jordan Burns, grandson, Islan Burns; daughter, Djaylan Burns; sister, Rae Ann (Raymond) Tourigny; nieces, Lauren (Ian) Hebert and family, Haley (Frank) Benedict, nephews, Luke (Lacey) and family, Samuel and Camden Tourigny; many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Predeceased by grandparents, Orville Davis, Harlon and Leona Davis Jones, Ralph and Leona Gordon.



Celebration of life to be Sunday, June 9, at 2 p.m., Pathway Vineyard Church, 12 Foss Rd., Lewiston. Pastor Allen Austin officiating.







