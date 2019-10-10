SOUTH PORTLAND - On Oct. 8, 2019, in Scarborough, Maine, the Lord showed her the way. Her battle with cancer was over, she may rest easy now. She wanted smiles not tears. Brenda was born May 10, 1958, and the mother of four. However, her pride and joy were her 11 grandchildren.She brought comfort and love to them. She had little to give but what she did have, she gave freely to those around her in need. She was known for her big heart and always fighting for what she believed in. Mama you're the queen of our heart, your love was like tears from the stars.Service will be held, 2 p.m., on Oct. 13, 2019, followed by a celebration of life atFirst Baptist Church, 879 Sawyer St., South Portland, Maine 04106.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 10, 2019