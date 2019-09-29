SOUTH BERWICK - Brenda Mae Keene, 65, a resident of South Berwick, died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at York Hospital, following a battle with cancer.
Brenda was born in York, Maine, on Jan. 14, 1954, the daughter of Bernard W. Keene Sr. and Bertha Mae (Stevens) Keene.
She graduated from Wells High School and immediately started her long career in banking at Canal Bank. Brenda then worked at Key Bank, was Vice President Branch Administrator of Kennebunk Savings for many years, and most recently at Partner's Bank, formerly Sanford Institute for Savings, until her illness made it difficult to work.
Brenda was full of life and loved people. She could often be found volunteering for many community non-profits. She loved her job and it showed. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and tending the flower beds around her home, was a lover of all animals, and enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with her husband.
She was predeceased by her mother, Bertha Mae (Stevens) Keene.
She is survived by her loving companion and husband of 45 years, Richard C. Bartlett of South Berwick; her father, Bernard William Keene Sr. of Ogunquit; her brother, Bernard W. Keene Jr. and his wife Jacqueline of Bangor, several cousins, and a wide circle of treasured friends and colleagues throughout Southern Maine.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Brenda's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com
Arrangements are in care of Laing Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester Street, Berwick, ME 03901.
www.bibberfuneral.com
Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made in Brenda's memory
to: The American
One Bowdoin Mill Island
Suite 300
Topsham, ME 04086
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019