SOUTH PORTLAND - Brenda M. Eichhorn, 70, passed away on July 5, 2019, at home with her family at her side.
She was born April 10, 1949, in Portland, the daughter of John Vassar and Margaret Hannigan.
In her younger years, she attended elementary school at an all-girls Catholic school in Connecticut. She returned to Maine and lived with her grandfather, John T. Hannigan, who worked and resided at the Holy Cross Parish for 42+ years.
Brenda was employed as a waitress in the Greater Portland area for several years while raising five children. While working at Giobbi's, she met the love of her life, her husband of 43 years, Hans "Jack" Eichhorn. In her next phase of life, she found her calling working with the mentally challenged at the Noyes Home and the Gaia Home in her hometown of South Portland. She was also passionate about her work as a PCA/CRMA, caring for people in their homes. Her greatest accomplishment in love and in life were her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her husband, as well as her love for her animals. Brenda gave selflessly to everyone she met; she loved without condition and with no end. Even while battling cancer three times over the last 22 years, she still had the strength to shelter us all in love.
She was predeceased by her parents; her papa, John T. Hannigan; her brother Greg Little, and infant child, Shane Hamilton.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Hans "Jack" Eichhorn; children, Stephen and Sonya, Christina, Shawn, Adam, and Angel; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brother, Kevin Little.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Ben Russell and Dr. Kurt Ebrahim, who fought alongside her for 20+ years.
Visiting hours will be held from 4-6 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 11, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Graveside services will be held privately at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Brenda's name to:
New England
Cancer Specialists
Scarborough.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 8, 2019