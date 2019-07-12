WEBSTER, Wis. - Bradford Alan Smith, 57, passed away on July 6, 2019, after a long battle. Brad was born in Portland, on Feb. 2, 1962, the son of Christopher and Gail (Clifford) Smith.
Brad spent his childhood growing up in Portland, attending Cheverus High School. After high school, Brad began his flooring career with JC Best Carpets in South Portland. He then spent much of his career with Hadinger Flooring in Naples, Fla. after Brad retired and he moved to Webster, Wis., spending the last six years there.
Brad spent the majority of his free time with his children.
He was predeceased in life by his mother, Gail Smith; and his sister, Kelly Smith.
Brad is survived by his daughters, Jessica and Malainey Smith, his sons, Milo and Mason Smith; his father, Christopher Smith; his brothers, Daniel Smith, Kevin Smith and Christopher Smith.
Visiting hours celebrating Brad's life will be held on Monday, July 15 at the Conroy-Tully Walker Portland Chapel, 172 State Street, Portland, from 2-4 p.m. with a celebration of life at 4 p.m. To view Brad's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 12, 2019