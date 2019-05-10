Birdina Louise (Cyr) Jordan

Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home & Cremation Service
71 Maple St
Cornish, ME
04020
(207)-625-3221
Obituary

GORHAM - Birdina Louise (Cyr) Jordan, 93, passed away on May 4, 2019.

"Birdie" as everyone knew her by, was born in Eagle Lake, Maine, on July 28, 1925, the daughter of the late Harold Lewis and Exilia Antoinette (Doucette) Cyr.

Birdina will always be remembered for her love of family, traveling and her adventurous spirit. She tried ultralight gliding, balloon riding, and white-water rafting into her 80s. She will also be remembered for her upbeat personality, her ability to see events in a positive light, her unwavering faith, and love for her family even during her recent failing health.

She was predeceased by her husband, John B. Jordan; children, John Michael Jordan, Charles B. Jordan and Thomas H. Jordan; her siblings, Charles and Harold Cyr, Elizabeth Cleroux and Barbara Jean LaFreniere; and grandchildren, David O. Elliott Jr., Moses B. Gerry and John B. Elliott.

Birdina is survived by her children, Sandra L. Heffernan of Warwick, R.I., Barbara J. Niekerk and her husband, Peter, of Barrington, R.I., and Michele A Jordan of Limerick; sister, Eileen Iwanejko; sister-in-law, Bernadette Cyr; brothers-in-law, James Cleroux and Joseph Richard LaFreniere; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, May 13, at 12 p.m., at St. Anne's Church, Main Street, Gorham. Burial will be at a later date at Steep Falls Cemetery. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras / Neal & York Funeral Home website, www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions can be made to the:

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Road

Scarborough, ME 04074

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 10, 2019
