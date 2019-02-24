Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billie Jean Wolf. View Sign

CAPE ELIZABETH - Billie Jean Wolf: artist, healer, dreamer, and beloved mother, passed away from lung cancer Feb. 21, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Portland, surrounded by a lifetime of friends and coworkers.



She was born in 1945 to Bill and Carol Wolf of Evergreen Park, Ill. In high school, Billie was a cheerleader and proud member of her Homecoming Court. She studied Occupational Therapy at the University of Chicago, moving to Cape Elizabeth in 1976 with her three young children.



Billie co-founded the Occupational Therapy Department of Mercy Hospital. She brought her spirituality into her caring work, being a practitioner and teacher of Reiki and Quantum Touch, and co-founding the holistic medical center, True North, in Falmouth. She created a Prepare For Surgery program at Mercy and Maine Medical to address the spiritual side of patient care. Her infectious laughter was a treasure to the entire Mercy family.



A lifelong artist, Billie taught art classes to her children and those of her Shore Acres neighborhood. She studied at Portland School of Art, creating paintings, etchings, and collages throughout her life. Her elaborate Halloween festivities and costumes were a yearly highlight in her neighborhood.



She is survived by her fraternal sister, Anne; children, Carrie, Sean and Ryan, their spouses, Brook and Lainie; granddaughter, Ava; and dog, Piper. (Her last words, "He's so damn cute.") Her creative spirit and love of laughter live on in them.



A memorial reception will be held from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 28, at the Elizabeth Hobbs Hospitality Center, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland.



Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Condolences may be expressed online at







