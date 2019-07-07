WINDHAM - Beverly J. Chandler, 72, of Windham, went home to be with the Lord Jesus on June 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Portland on July 30, 1946, the daughter of William and Ella C. (Gardiner) Chandler.
Through out the years, she worked at UNUM and the Town of Falmouth. Most recently she kept busy caring for several cats and a dog in her neighborhood, and helping out in her church and anyone in need.
She survived by her son Darrin S. Chandler and his wife Nicole Ann (Egan) Chandler; her sister Arlene M. (Chandler) Batura and her husband Albert J. Batura; and her two nieces Karen M. Batura and Carolyn A. Batura; and Walter and Margo Hawkes. She also leaves behind her family at Covenant Family Fellowship. She will be deeply missed by her family and her friends.
The family would like to thank caregivers at Hospice of Southern Maine and the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.
A memorial service will be held at Covenant Family Fellowship at 24 Falmouth Rd., Windham on July 26, 2019 at 6 p.m.
Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham. To express condolences or participate in Beverly's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
If desired, donations
may be made to:
Animal Refuge League
of Greater Portland
PO Box 336
Westbrook, Maine 04098, or
Covenant Family
Fellowship
24 Falmouth Rd.
Windham, ME 04062
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 7, 2019