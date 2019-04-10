NEW JERSEY - It is with great sorrow that the family of Beverly Anita Tiszkus (nee Soule) announce her passing on March 1, 2019, peacefully at home in Washington Township, N.J., after a long illness. A Portland native and one-time Westbrook resident, she had been in southern New Jersey for years. She was born on Aug. 24, 1927, the daughter of Alice Longworth Soule (nee McDuffie) and Lemuel Louis Soule. She married Alphonse Theodore Tiszkus on Feb. 10, 1951. She had lived in Germany for two years.She was predeceased by her husband; her sister, Elaine Coburn; brother-in-law, Roland Coburn; and her daughter, Anita Diane Pierce. She is survived by her sister, Valerie Norton (nee Soule); brother-in-law, Richard Norton; her children, Sonya Athearn, Michael Tiszkus, Alan Tiszkus and daughter-in-law Chona Tiszkus; grandchildren, John Pierce, Derek Nickerson, Drew Nickerson, Christopher Tiszkus, Alissa Tiszkus, Peter Tiszkus, Angela Tiszkus, Amy Tiszkus; and two great-grandchildren.Beverly was a loving mother and grandmother who often worked part-time out of the home, including a stint with Blue Cross/ Blue Shield.A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Evergreen Cemetery, Portland, for any who should wish to attend.Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com
