SCARBOROUGH - Betty Paquet of Scarborough, Maine, passed away on Feb. 18, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Waterville on June 30, 1957, she was the daughter of Margaret (Boutin) Paquet and the late Marcel Paquet.A 1975 graduate of Winslow High School, Betty was an accomplished athlete in basketball and track. Her love of basketball followed her as a player while attending the University of Maine in Augusta and as a lifelong fan of the Duke Blue Devils. Betty loved wine, good food and cooking for her family and friends. She was also an avid golfer and loved the Miami Dolphins to a fault. She ran the Boston Marathon twice and was an avid runner.Betty will be remembered most for her incredible sense of humor. Always quick with an off-colored joke or spot-on impression, she was the life of the party. Making people laugh was her gift and she used it throughout her life. Even during her 30-year career as a supervisor at LL Bean, she created humorous workplace videos that were a welcomed addition to many staff meetings. She was truly the funniest person you would ever know and her crazy antics have left lasting memories for many of us. Betty's fun-loving spirit, kindness and great wit will be missed dearly by her many friends and family including those in Bar Harbor and North Conway.She is survived by her mother, Margaret; sister, Peggy Washer and her husband, Chuck, of Kennebunk; her brothers, Scott Paquet and his wife, Brenda, of Portland, and David Thomas "Tom" Paquet and his wife, Sylvia, of Boston. She also leaves three nephews whom she adored greatly, Marc Paquet and his wife, Renee, of Belchertown, Mass., Eric Washer and his wife, Lisa, of New York, N.Y., and Rob Washer of Merrimack, N.H. She was predeceased by her father, Marcel; brother, John; Memere Boutin, and her beloved partner, Sheila Story.The family wishes to acknowledge with heartfelt gratitude those who helped Betty during her illness. We especially want to thank Barb Wood and the Slippery Rock Team, George and Grace Lawrence, and Terry Rodrigue and Pam Yugar.A celebration of Betty's life will be held in May, date to be determined. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation are entrusted with her arrangements. Donations in memory of Betty can be made to:Gosnell MemorialHospice, HSM180 US Route OneScarborough, ME 04074or online:







